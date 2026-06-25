Mystery sculpture appears on the rail trail

The $65,000 government funded timber cube near Koonwarra incorporates sound funnels and lights but awaits an official opening planned for July.

The Outside In sculpture on the Great Southern Rail Trail about two kilometres east of Koonwarra still taped off ahead of its official opening. Photo: Danny Drummond

A striking black timber tower has appeared on the Great Southern Rail Trail about two kilometres east of Koonwarra and for many who come across it there is little explanation of what it is.

The sculpture, titled Outside In, went up in recent weeks and has left trail users puzzling over what it is and where it came from.

The Sentinel-Times reported on the artwork in April, when it was announced as a $65,000 Victorian Government-funded project, but there was no announcement when it went up.

Leongatha South resident Danny Drummond, who rides the trail regularly with the Meeniyan Men's Shed and a Tuesday riders group, said the structure had become a talking point every time the group stopped for a coffee.

"They always ask what that thing is and what it is meant to represent," Mr Drummond said.

"No one seems to know where it came from or what it means. Everyone who has seen it is just mystified by it."

Mr Drummond said the piece held a quiet surprise for those who looked closer.

"If you go inside there are two hollow logs with electric lights in them, and presumably at nighttime the lights shine out the top," he said.

He said many riders did not even slow down as they passed, but felt a lot of thought had gone into the work.

Mr Drummond was full of praise for other recent additions to the trail, including the interpretive nature displays along the nearby Koonwarra Biodiversity Walk.

"They have fantastic natural history, with photos of birds, animals and frogs, and it is top quality and very well done," he said.

The sculpture was created by Somers-based artist Christabel Wigley, chosen through a competitive expression of interest process.

Ms Wigley's design draws on the ecological significance of the endangered Strzelecki Gum, a woodland species local to the region, and incorporates fallen timber sourced from the Mirboo North storm.

Trail users are invited to pause and step inside the tall timber cube, where a series of sound funnels carry the surrounding natural sounds into the structure to encourage quiet reflection.

The work forms part of South Gippsland Shire Council's Great Southern Rail Trail Activation Project, which aims to connect creative, cultural and tourism sectors and enliven the trail experience.

When the project was announced earlier this year, its cost drew debate online, with some questioning whether the money could have been better spent and others defending it as modest for public art and a boost for the local visitor economy.

Earlier this month, a council spokesperson said installation had begun and was progressing well, though the project was not yet complete.

A sound element was still to be installed, with completion expected soon and an official opening planned for July.

The spokesperson said all insurance requirements would be managed through council's existing insurance arrangements.

The sculpture was not expected to require significant ongoing maintenance, and any minor work that arose would be covered by council's existing operational budgets.

The spokesperson said 40 expressions of interest were received from across Victoria, with two South Gippsland artists shortlisted.

The successful artist was chosen through a competitive assessment by a panel of Arts Advisory Committee members and council officers, based on the strength of the design, its connection to the local landscape and the artist's experience working in similar mediums.

South Gippsland Shire Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey said the rail trail was already a much-loved community asset.

"Projects like Outside In add another layer of meaning by encouraging people to slow down, engage with the landscape and reflect on the natural environment around them," Cr Hersey said.

"This artwork celebrates both creativity and conservation, while supporting the arts and strengthening South Gippsland's cultural identity."