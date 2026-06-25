Monash students invited to write their first speech

Winners from each year group earn an expenses paid trip to present their speech live at Parliament House in Canberra.

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick, at the launch of the 2026 My First Speech Competition.

Secondary school students across Monash are being challenged to imagine themselves as newly elected federal MPs and put their ideas into words.

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick, have launched the 2026 My First Speech Competition for local students.

The national competition invites students in Years 10, 11 and 12 to write a three-minute speech on a topic they are passionate about, as if they had just been elected to the House of Representatives.

One winner from each year group will receive an expenses-paid trip to Parliament House in Canberra, including flights and accommodation, and a prize pack valued at $250.

The winners will also present their speech to the Speaker and members live at Parliament House.

Mr Dick said promoting parliamentary education to students across the country had been one of his key priorities as Speaker.

"This is yet another exciting way that young people can take an active role in our democratic system," Mr Dick said.

"This competition will provide high school students with the chance to learn more about the way our nation's democracy works, and how actively engaging with the parliamentary process can draw attention to the issues that are most important to them."

Entries close at 11.59pm on Monday July 20, with information and entry submission available at mfs.houseofrepresentatives.gov.au.

Ms Aldred encouraged Monash students to apply and said those seeking further information could contact her office on 5614 3600 or at mary.aldred.mp@aph.gov.au.