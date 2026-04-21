Safe and sound finish to Inverloch patrol season

It's been a long, hot, busy but ultimately safe and successful summer on the surf beach at Inverloch for the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club as they wrapped up their patrol season at the beach last Sunday,

Vice Captain of the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club, Saskia Cehun, and her patrol mates, round out a successful season for the club on and off the water with the last patrol group of the summer at Inverloch Surf Beach on Sunday

IT’S BEEN a long, hot, busy but ultimately safe and successful summer on the surf beach at Inverloch for the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club as they wrapped up their patrol season at the beach last Sunday,

They did so in the best way possible with patrols at the beach on both days at the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, and with their annual presentation night in the clubrooms on Saturday night.

A feature of the night was the awarding of the ‘Patroller of the Year’ trophy to young surf lifesaver Mathias Twomey, a success story for Inverloch SLSC after coming right through the ranks of the Nippers, to beocme a fully qualified lifeguard at the age of 19.

He’s done it all over the course of the season from represneting the club in state competitions to hitting the beach for more than his fair share of patrols, and much more besides.

“The season has gone really well with some minor incidents and support for other agencies but with no major rescues. It’s been a very safe beach this season,” said Inverloch SLSC Vice Captain on duty on Sunday, Saskia Cehun.