Bass Coast College students swap the classroom for the workplace

Roughly 240 Year 10 students were placed across local businesses including Bass Coast Health, Council and a recording studio.

Bass Coast Shire councillors Jan Thompson, Jon Temby, Mayor Brett Tessari, Rochelle Halstead, Meg Edwards and Ron Bauer with Bass Coast College work experience students Olive, Max, Kyra, Jett, Adam, Lachlan, Will, Ravin and Dylan after this week's council meeting.

Year 10 students from Bass Coast College swapped the classroom for the workplace this week as part of the school's work experience program.

Student were placed across local businesses, community organisations and public services, with some completing the program in alternative weeks.

"Getting an experience of the world of work I think is really important," Bass Coast College Careers Coordinator Michael Owen said.

"We have roughly 240 students out. Some are doing it in alternative weeks, but there's roughly 240 out in the community at the moment."

Mr Owen said many primary schools took on students, along with Bass Coast Shire Council and Bass Coast Health, with the hospital hosting about 14 students over a number of weeks.

Other students are in more unique placements, including a recording studio and with a palaeontologist who studies prehistoric life and fossils.

Mr Owen said he hoped students would walk away with something worthwhile.

"There's so many different outcomes that can come out of it, there's that personal growth, like putting a kid into a place where it's pretty daunting, very unfamiliar, and then seeing that development through the week and seeing there's going to be that real significant growth in them, that's a really good outcome," he said.

"The best thing that can come out of it for me is that students get an idea about what work is going to be like."

For many students, work experience often leads to job opportunities, particularly in the trades.

"We always hear about kids who end up with an apprenticeship," Mr Owen said.

"There's kids gaining an idea about a future pathway, and I think that's really important."

Year 10 student Lexi Gannon is spending her week at the Wonthaggi Library.

Bass Coast College student Lexi Gannon at the Wonthaggi Library, where she did her work experience.

She said working with other people is an enjoyable experience and has helped her realise her future career will likely involve collaborating with others.

Mr Owen said the benefits of work experience extend well beyond a single week, taking in discovery, skill development and personal growth.

On behalf of the Year 10 students at Bass Coast College, thank you to all of the employers and companies that took us on.



It was an amazing opportunity and we are grateful for the experience you gave us.