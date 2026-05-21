Tarwin ambush confident Stony Creek to claim sixth spot

Stony Creek’s Cameron Stone is third man in to help his team-mate bring down a Shark. Photo: G.S. Bruning.

TARWIN chalked up win number three from five games to sit a game clear of Newborough in sixth spot on the Mid Gippsland Football Netball League ladder.

Knowing Stony Creek would arrive full of confidence after last week’s win over MDU the Sharks set an ambush and led 3.4 (22) to a single point at the first change.

“It was the difference in the contest with their fast ball movement and straight kicking setting the tone,” Stony Creek coach Troy Shepherdson said.

The next three quarters saw Tarwin boot 12 goals to an inaccurate Stony Creek’s 10 to win 15.9 (99) to 10.10 (70) and it is hard to argue with his assessment.

Rem Dal Pozzo slotted four for Tarwin with Brodie Senior-Gibson grabbing three.

Dal Pozzo was joined in the best by Jordan Staley and Lucas Harmer.

Coach Lachie Jones also praised the performances of Dylan Garnham who “played a great game all round” and Ricky O’Loughlin who “played a selfless game too at full back.”

Jones was happy with his side’s efforts noting “it’s always tricky navigating a week off” but in perfect conditions his message was “that we want to use our skills and run and carry to play our style” and they certainly did.

For Stony Creek it was a case of what might have been had they turned up from the first bounce.

After quarter time they outworked Tarwin and had two more scoring shots than the winners.

Tully Bernaldo and Luke Frith got two each for Stony Creek with Liam Harrington and Jai Bright their best.