Regulator greenlights Marinus Link financials for October ramp-up

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has approved Stage 1 construction financials for the giant Marinus Link interconnector project allowing commencement of physical preparatory works across Victoria and Tasmania.

Newly released drone footage from Sandy Point has highlighted the scale of early clearing and civil works currently transforming the landscape at Sandy Point

THE Marinus Link interconnector project has shifted rapidly toward full delivery over the past few months, marked by definitive regulatory approval and the commencement of physical preparatory works across Victoria and Tasmania.

In a landmark development for the region's energy transition, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) recently handed down its final decision on the project’s Stage 1 construction costs. The ruling concludes nearly a decade of rigorous economic analysis and public consultation. Crucially, the AER decision confirms that consumers in both Tasmania and Victoria will be financially better off with the investment, validating the project's long-term economic and environmental benefits.

With financial and regulatory frameworks solidified, the mega-project is transitioning from blueprint to reality. Physical preparatory works are now officially underway across both states. At Sandy Point where the subsea cables will connect to the mainland from offshore, activity has intensified ahead of major works in October.

This strategic site will also host the project's state-of-the-art fibre-optic terminal station.

Marinus Link Chief Executive Officer Stephanie McGregor praised the collective effort driving the project into this new era, emphasizing a commitment to regional collaboration and professional excellence.

"As we shift gears, I want to thank everyone across Victoria and Tasmania for continuing to engage openly and respectfully with me, the Marinus Link team, and now our lead contractors," McGregor said.

"We plan to deliver Marinus Link with excellence at the forefront, both in construction and in how we engage. We welcome feedback from all our stakeholders in supporting this goal."

The operational ramp-up is also driving immediate economic injections into regional economies. Major global engineering firms and lead contractors including TasVic Greenlink (TVGL), Prysmian, and Hitachi Energy have commenced operations and are actively building out their local supply chains.

These industry giants have begun awarding subcontracts to a diverse network of local businesses with a clear strategy for putting boots on the ground, utilising skilled workers from South Gippsland and surrounding regional communities.

According to the project leaders, the integration of local expertise ensures that the workforce will possesses an inherent care and deep knowledge of the local environment.

Simultaneously, project authorities are moving to ensure that the broader social benefits of the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project are distributed equitably. The project's draft Community Benefits Sharing Framework has officially been placed on public exhibition, opening a critical window for community feedback.

The framework, which establishes guidelines for how host communities will directly profit from hosting the infrastructure, was developed following extensive stakeholder workshops across both states last year. It aims to fund local initiatives, upgrade community infrastructure, and create lasting economic legacies long after the construction phase concludes.

As workforce numbers swell and heavy machinery arrives on-site, Marinus Link management has reiterated that open communication will remain a priority. The project team is actively inviting stakeholders, landowners, and community members to review the newly exhibited framework and submit their input to shape the final delivery model.