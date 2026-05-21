Walker alerts police to injured fisherman at Cape Liptrap

A Melbourne man is lucky to be alive after local police and Ambulance Victoria paramedics rescued him from a rock ledge in South Gippsland. on Saturday, May 16.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics winched a 42-year-old, injured fisherman to safety from rocks near Cape Liptrap on Saturday, May 16 after a walker alerted police from Wonthaggi and Inverloch to the man’s predicament.

A Melbourne man is lucky to be alive after police rescued him from a rock ledge in South Gippsland. on Saturday, May 16.

The fisherman, a 42-year-old from Ringwood had sustained moderate injuries to his knee and ankle, after being hit by waves, which resulted in him being unable to walk.

He was spotted by a person walking along a track near Cape Liptrap Lighthouse who alerted police from the Inverloch and the Wonthaggi police stations at about 1.20pm.

Due to the steep and rocky coastal terrain, one of Ambulance Victoria’s air ambulances (callsign ‘HEMS02’) attended, and a paramedic was winched down to the rocks to assist police with treating the fisherman, and removing him from the treacherous location.

The fisherman was winched up to the helicopter, and flown to John Terril Park Recreation Reserve at Fish Creek, then taken by road ambulance to the Foster Hospital for treatment.

The complex operation took a significant period of time, due to there being very limited telephone and radio reception in the area, the fisherman requiring an interpreter and the strong winds and tide.

Police have confirmed the man is now safe.

A Victorian Fisheries Authority says on average eight people per year die while fishing near rock ledges.