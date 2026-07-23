Bass Coast students set to benefit from state-of-the-art technology at Chisholm TAFE

World-class training in cutting-edge manufacturing machinery is just a bus trip away for Bass Coast students after a major technological update for the Dandenong campus of Chisholm TAFE.

Bass Coast students can access new state-of-the-art manufacturing technology at the Dandenong campus of Chisholm TAFE.

ENGINEERING students from the Bass Coast who can travel regularly to the city are set to gain a significant advantage in the job market with Chisholm Institute’s Dandenong campus unveiling a major technological overhaul.

Thanks to a $1.95 million joint government investment, the Dandenong campus has been equipped with cutting-edge manufacturing machinery, bringing world-class training facilities closer to home for regional learners.

The upgrades, funded through the Federal Government’s national TAFE Technology Fund focusses heavily on modernising practical engineering spaces.

The transformation ensures local students are no longer left behind by rapidly changing industrial standards, providing them with the exact tools and practical experience required by modern employers.

At the heart of the facility upgrade is the introduction of highly specialised, industrial-grade equipment. Students who travel to the Dandenong campus can now undertake advanced, hands-on training using state-of-the-art Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) machinery and Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) technology.

These precise systems are the backbone of contemporary engineering, fabrication, and aerospace manufacturing sectors. Mastering these systems will allow students to transition seamlessly from the classroom to high-tech factory floors, closing the gap between vocational training and industry expectations

Up to 800 Victorian students each year are expected to utilise these upgraded facilities.

By teaching high-demand technical skills, the initiative aims to strengthen the overall capability of Victoria's Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector while directly addressing critical workforce shortages across the state.

The successful launch at Chisholm Institute’s Dandenong campus marked the sixth TAFE Technology Fund project to be fully completed within the state, signalling strong momentum in upgrading regional and metropolitan training hubs.

While the physical upgrades are located at the Dandenong hub, the positive ripple effects are being felt across regional areas like the Bass Coast. Regional educational providers are actively looking at how these enhanced facilities can integrate with broader community needs to create smoother pathways into heavy industry careers.

A Chisholm Institute spokesperson emphasised that the upgrade is part of a larger, collaborative effort to lift educational standards across the region.

"We are working collaboratively with government, TAFE Gippsland, and local schools to improve access to high-quality training in the Bass Coast," the spokesperson said.

The Institute has focused on aligning its educational offerings with real-world employment data, ensuring students do not graduate into stagnant fields. Instead, the focus remains entirely on future-proofing the local workforce.

"Any future course delivery would be considered in consultation with industry, schools, and government to ensure it meets local skills needs and is accessible for students," the spokesperson added.

For students from the Bass Coast, the upgraded Dandenong campus represents a vital bridge to a career in advanced manufacturing, ensuring they can access elite technology without needing to relocate to the inner suburbs of Melbourne.