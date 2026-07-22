Shake & Stir's twisted GRIMM Tales bound for Berninneit

The bedtime stories of your childhood are about to get a terrifying makeover when the Shake & Stir Theatre Co. heads to Berninneit on Tuesday August 18 with their smash-hit production of GRIMM.

Shake & Stir Theatre Co is bringing their smash-hit GRIMM to Berninneit in Cowes.

TUCK yourself in tightly because the bedtime stories of your childhood are about to get a terrifying, boundary-pushing makeover at Berninneit in Cowes by the critically acclaimed Shake & Stir Theatre Co.

The powerhouse creative team which has been behind such award-winning stage blockbusters as The Great Gatsby, Frankenstein, and 1984 is heading to Berninneit on Tuesday August 18 with their smash-hit production of GRIMM.

GRIMM where high fashion meets deep-woods horror.

Forget the sanitised, happily-ever-after versions of the modern era Tales from the Brothers Grimm this bold adaptation yanks classic folklore straight back to its gothic, bloody roots.

Set inside the decaying timber of an abandoned drinking house deep within a dark forest, iconic characters like Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood emerge from the shadows, ready to tell the real story of these fairytales warts, wounds, and all.

Adapted by Nelle Lee and directed by Daniel Evans, the production promises a lavish, loud, and lucid theatrical experience. The creative team from Shake & Stir has completely stripped away the traditional sugar-coating. Instead, they unearth the raw, gripping, and often transgressive truths bubbling away just beneath the surface of these classic fables.

From the powerhouse team behind 1984 and Frankenstein comes GRIMM the visceral, high-octane reimagining of the Brothers Grimm.

Adding to the visual spectacle is the contribution of celebrated Australian fashion icon Paul McCann. McCann's bespoke costume designs infuse the haunting, shadowy landscape with high-fashion drama and an eerie sophistication. Audiences can expect a striking visual style that reviewers have previously likened to a high-end, haute-couture Halloween fashion show.

The Brisbane-based Shake & Stir Theatre Co has built a formidable national reputation for transforming classic literature into visceral, high-octane stage spectacles. Regional Victorian audiences who marvelled at the technical brilliance of 1984 during its regional tour last year will know exactly what calibre of performance to expect.

However, GRIMM promises an entirely different brand of theatrical intensity. It is a chaotic, adult world driven by irreverent glee, profound emotion, and unsettling surprises.

The four-member ensemble cast delivers absolute powerhouse performances.

Seamlessly shifting between a multitude of classic characters, the actors navigate a fast-paced, physical narrative packed with mischief, dark humour, and sheer theatrical mayhem.

The show functions as a dark cabaret, dropping audiences into a spectacular sensory experience complete with towering sets, wicked transformations, and stories unexpectedly packed with lust, betrayal, and dark magic

It is an adult reimagining that proves fairytales are significantly more fun when they are allowed to be a little bit naughty.

Presented in partnership with Bass Coast Cultural Venues, this strictly limited season is a major coup for the region. Because the production is stopping at Cowes for one night only before continuing its national tour, theatre lovers are urged to act quickly to secure their seats.

Tickets are strictly limited and selling fast. Book your seats today via the official TryBooking Tickets Page or through Bass Coast Cultural Venues to guarantee you do not miss the most provocative and thrilling theatrical event of the winter.

Be warned these bedtime stories may cause nightmares.