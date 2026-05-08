New era for trusted local supplier

Trio Supplies owner Brett Jacobs at the Wonthaggi warehouse, as the business rebrands from Abicor Southern. w02_1826

A WONTHAGGI supplier is entering a new era, with Abicor Southern rebranding to Trio Supplies while keeping its local roots firmly in place.

Owner Brett Jacobs bought the business from Rod O’Neill nearly two years ago, before which Mr O’Neill had run Abicor Southern for a decade.

Mr Jacobs is adamant that the name change is not moving away from the business’s legacy but rather building on it.

He said the business had long been connected to the local community through previous owners like Mr O’Neill, who had left a strong mark with their service and support of the community.

“I now have the opportunity to make my own mark on the business, but it’s important to acknowledge the past,” Mr Jacobs said.

“I’ve inherited a business that’s deep-rooted in the community, and as a family-owned business that’s a value that I want to keep moving forward.”

Mr Jacobs said an important aspect of taking over what was originally Abicor Southern was continuing the legacy of those who came before him.

“I knew I was taking on not only the responsibility of running a business, but also the good work that they’ve done in the past,” he said.

The business is located at 28 Inverloch Road in Wonthaggi and has traditionally supplied packaging products and consumables to businesses and organisations across both South Gippsland and the Bass Coast.

As Trio Supplies, the business will continue that work while also reinventing itself as a thriving, independent supplier across regional Victoria.

Mr Jacobs said the rebrand presents an exciting time for growth, with the business servicing more regions while maintaining its focus on the Bass Coast and South Gippsland areas.

He said customers would see the same team and the same values, just under a different name and logo.