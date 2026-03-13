Beach deaths prompt safety push across Bass Coast

Bass Coast ramps up beach safety campaign after national drowning toll hits 50 in a single summer.

Bass Coast has ramped up beach safety patrols and signage after 50 Australians drowned in coastal waters this summer.

Fifty people drowned in coastal waters across Australia this summer at a rate of one death every two days, prompting renewed calls for action along the Bass Coast.

The 2025-26 Summer Coastal Drowning Report released by Surf Life Saving Australia found males accounted for 92 per cent of coastal drowning deaths, with those aged 55 and older making up 46 per cent of fatalities. Two-thirds of deaths occurred more than one kilometre from a surf life saving service.

The figures come as Bass Coast Shire Council ramps up its beach safety campaign with new high-impact warning signs installed at some of the region's most dangerous beaches and a major community education event held at Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday.

Bass Coast Police are also increasing their visibility across the region, patrolling local sands in specially equipped all-terrain vehicles to provide assistance on beaches and reach previously inaccessible areas.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead told the Sentinel-Times the report reinforced the importance of the work being done locally.

"Any report showing an increased loss of life is concerning and shows just how important it is that we continue to offer programs that educate our communities on the dangers of our beaches," Cr Halstead said.

Cr Halstead said the council had invested considerable time working with neighbouring councils, lifesaving clubs, emergency services and community organisations to deliver new signage, education programs and technology to inform beachgoers.

She shared her own experience as a reminder that the ocean does not discriminate.

"I made a mistake only five years ago when I entered the surf believing my abilities were the same as when I was young," Cr Halstead told the Sentinel-Times.

"I learnt very quickly that was not the case after being smashed by the waves. I crawled out of the surf exhausted and with seaweed tangled in my hair and sand stuck to my face."

New graphic warning signs depicting a man in difficulty in the water with the message "drowning deaths have occurred here" are being trialled at Cape Woolamai Surf Beach, Kilcunda Beach and Forrest Caves Beach as part of a joint project between Life Saving Victoria and Monash University.

New graphic warning signs, including this one with the message “drowning deaths have occurred here” are being trialed at some of Bass Coast’s most hazardous surf beaches this summer.

New emergency location markers featuring unique six-character codes linked directly to Triple Zero Victoria's dispatch system have also been installed at beaches across Phillip Island, San Remo, Kilcunda, Cape Paterson and Inverloch.

Saturday's beach safety event drew more than 100 people to hear University of New South Wales coastal scientist Professor Rob Brander demonstrate the power of rip currents using coloured dye in the surf at Cape Woolamai.

Professor Brander said drowning rates were rising because more people were visiting unpatrolled beaches.

Gippsland South MP and Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Danny O'Brien said the report was a reminder that beach safety could not be taken for granted.

"While it's encouraging to see drowning numbers fall this summer any loss of life in the water is a tragedy," Mr O'Brien said.

"One thing that always stands out is the incredible work done by surf lifesaving clubs and their volunteers. They play a critical role in keeping people safe and educating the community and their presence on our beaches saves lives every year."

Mr O'Brien said surf lifesaving organisations needed proper funding and resources if drowning numbers were to keep falling.

"Beach safety is incredibly important in coastal communities like ours and simple messages like swimming between the flags and understanding conditions can make a real difference," Mr O'Brien said.

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred said the report hit close to home.

"Tragically, we have seen too many drownings and experienced first-hand the trauma and grief that follows in Monash," Ms Aldred said.

"We know drowning can occur in seconds. The reality is 50 people did not return home from their day at the beach instantly changing the lives of their families and friends."

Ms Aldred said targeting strategies at men and providing warnings in different languages at dangerous beaches needed to be priorities, and called for additional investment in life saving clubs and volunteers across the electorate.

"Number one, our incredible life saving clubs and volunteers across Monash need additional investment and support to boost equipment and skills," Ms Aldred said.

New research from Deakin University conducted with Life Saving Victoria found people from Vietnamese and Indian backgrounds in Victoria faced significant barriers to beach safety — including unfamiliarity with red and yellow flags and the dangers of unpatrolled beaches.

The study found roughly 31 per cent of all fatal drownings in Victoria this financial year involved people from multicultural backgrounds, and that the drowning risk extended to those who had lived in Victoria for an average of 20 years.

Cr Halstead said multilingual warnings were essential.

"This work will save lives. It is important it is continued and provided in all languages as we see international visitors and multicultural communities from neighbouring councils flock to our region," Cr Halstead said.

The report found life saving clubs saved an estimated 697 lives and performed 3,989 rescues nationally this summer. Coastal drowning accounted for 62 per cent of the national summer drowning burden, with only six per cent of Australian beaches patrolled during summer.

The Bass Coast and South Gippsland coastline has been the setting for a series of drowning tragedies in recent years. Four members of one family lost their lives at Forrest Caves Beach on January 24, 2024. A 12-year-old boy went missing in the surf at Venus Bay on the Australia Day long weekend this year and has not been found.