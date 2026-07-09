Rock 'n' roll returns to Wonthaggi as Shake Rattle 'n' Roll brings the golden era back to life

Eight world-champion ballroom dancers hundreds of costumes and a jukebox of golden era hits hit The Union Theatre stage this Sunday.

Jonathan Guthrie-Jones on stage with the show’s dancers in full costume.

AUSTRALIA’S ultimate rock ‘n’ roll party show arrives at The Union Theatre in Wonthaggi this Sunday, and audiences are being promised a glittering explosion of music, dance and retro razzle-dazzle.

Shake Rattle ‘n’ Roll is a fully choreographed celebration of the 1950s and 1960s, and The Happy Days Tour returns to the road after sell-out performances and standing ovations across the country.

The all-singing, all-dancing stage spectacular takes audiences on a high-octane joyride through the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll.

Lead singer Jonathan Guthrie-Jones said the show is a fully staged production built around a live recreation of Wolfman Jack’s radio show.

“Moving at blistering pace, we present hit after hit from the golden era of rock and roll,” he said.

“This is delivered by four live singers, eight incredible champion ballroom dancers, sensational choreography, hundreds of dazzling costumes and spectacular eye-candy multimedia staging complete with fun TV commercials of the era.”

Cast members from Shake Rattle ‘n’ Roll which comes to The Union Theatre Wonthaggi on Sunday.

The set list reads like a jukebox of the era.

Elvis, Bobby Darin, Sam Cooke, Johnny O’Keefe, Frankie Valli, Cliff Richard, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Everly Brothers, Connie Francis and Roy Orbison all feature, alongside the iconic sounds of Grease.

There are kaleidoscopic special effects, smoking-hot production numbers, and a sprinkle of nostalgic radio and television commercials to carry the audience back.

It is the only rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza of its kind, and it is built for every generation.

“The show’s very family friendly, reflecting the innocence of the time, and we get so many young kids who just adore it,” Mr Guthrie-Jones said.

“We’re here to deliver a great time, which is easy because we’re having a great time too.”

Whether you are eight or 88, this is a family-friendly party show.

The reviews have been glowing.

“10 stars, a must see. Visually spectacular performance, brilliant singers, breathtaking dancers, dazzling array of costumes,” 3AW Radio said.

“Walk on broken glass to see this show,” Arts Writer Melbourne said.

First On Film and Entertainment described it as a cavalcade of song, movement and colour, breathing new life into the sounds of the 1950s and 1960s.

The Blurb called it a highly entertaining, eye and ear thrilling show, praising the powerhouse singers, slick choreography, electrifying dancers and sensational costumes.

So dust off those blue suede shoes, dress in your vintage best, and get ready to be razzle-dazzled.

Shake Rattle ‘n’ Roll is at The Union Theatre, 96 Graham Street Wonthaggi, on Sunday 12 July at 1pm.

Tickets are available at shakerattleandroll.com.au.