From a home kitchen to three coastal destinations: The Bass Coast just couldn't get enough of The Curry Club

The Curry Club has grown from a Phillip Island home kitchen to three coastal restaurants while still keeping its family kitchen vibe.

Chef Amit Kumar behind the pass at The Curry Club Wonthaggi with three of the kitchen's most-loved staples, butter chicken, lamb korma and beef rogan josh.

It began years ago as a modest community food initiative from a family kitchen on Phillip Island, where Surdeep Singh and his wife Vanita cooked and delivered meals to friends, family and neighbours.

There was never a plan to open a restaurant.

The plan was simply to feed people well.

Today, The Curry Club is a modern Indian restaurant dedicated to serving flavour-rich comforting food made fresh in-house every day.

That instinct has carried it from a single home kitchen to three coastal locations, and it remains the reason the business has never felt like a chain.

“People ask me if it’s a franchise,” Surdeep says.

“It’s not. It’s just the same thing, but there’s three of them now.”

Known for its balanced approachable flavours, the menu is designed to suit both Indian food lovers and those new to the cuisine, with options ranging from mild and creamy curries to more traditional spice-forward dishes.

Getting that balance right took years of careful work.

“We had to find the balance, because people come here from everywhere,” he says.

“It’s easy to add chilli. You can’t take it out. So we focus on flavour more than spice.”

What began as meals cooked at home on Phillip Island is now three restaurants, in Wonthaggi, Cowes and San Remo.

Almost everything is made in-house, from the sauces and the dough through to every entree, prepared from scratch each day.

Popular favourites include the famous butter chicken, korma, rogan josh and vindaloo, alongside tender tandoori dishes and a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan options.

Dessert is treated with the same care, with gulab jamun and panna cotta on the menu and a deconstructed carrot pudding on the way.

Surdeep visits every store, every day.

Guests can expect a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere with attentive service, whether dining in or ordering takeaway.

The dining rooms are warm and intimate, and the portions are famously generous.

With a strong focus on local community and customer satisfaction, The Curry Club aims to provide an enjoyable reliable dining experience that keeps visitors coming back for honest delicious Indian food.

Everything else has grown around that first idea from the family kitchen.

“We owe every single bit of our success to the local people,” Surdeep says.

You can find your new Indian go-to at one of The Curry Club’s three locations, in Cowes, Wonthaggi and San Remo.