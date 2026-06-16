New era emerges for historic Bass Coast watering hole

The locals in Bass are looking forward to seeing the George Bass Hotel back in business.

THE George Bass Hotel is set to open its doors once again, sparking widespread community excitement across the Bass Coast region.

Located in Bass just down the road from the famous Woolamai Racecourse, the iconic 144-year-old pub is about to undergo extensive renovations under a new licensing group.

The venue, which has stood as a regional cornerstone since the late 19th century, is being modernised while carefully maintaining its classic, old-fashioned country pub charm.

News of the revitalisation has spread rapidly among locals, particularly those who fondly remember the venue’s rich history.

For decades, the hotel served as the premier social destination for punters to gather, celebrate and unwind after a big day at the Woolamai picnic races.

Longtime patrons still vividly recall the era when Terry and Robin Salmon held the licence, managing the front bar with a legendary level of country hospitality.

Under the Salmons’ leadership, the pub became a sanctuary for regional sports groups, farming families and visiting tourists.

The announcement of the new licence and major structural overhaul has triggered a wave of nostalgia alongside strong support for the incoming operators, however bringing this heritage building back to life will be no small task.

According to the hotel’s management team, the revitalisation project is a comprehensive, multi-stage undertaking rather than a simple cosmetic facelift.

The work is being structured in phases to ensure parts of the historic hotel can safely open to the public as they are completed.

The vision for the upgraded landmark includes a drive-through bottle shop and a spacious dining room for family meals serving high-quality pub classics and fresh, local seafood.

Retaining the iconic indoor pool tables and adding a dedicated kids’ play space, the revitalised area will be designed for live music and weekend community gatherings.

While regional weather and trade timelines dictate the exact opening dates, the developers are moving forward swiftly to restore the location into a premier tourist and community hub.

The local response has already been positive, with residents expressing gratitude that the historic building is being preserved rather than left dormant.

The hotel had always acted as a crucial meeting point where the community could shoot the breeze, host committee meetings and enjoy a reliable meal.

Local resident Fran Olarenshaw expressed the collective sentiment of the town, noting that the community eagerly anticipates returning to their favourite local haunt.

Others highlighted the practical benefit of having a multi-functional meeting venue and a convenient takeaway bottle shop back in the immediate area.

The new management has extended a warm invitation to both old regulars and newcomers, encouraging everyone to step through the doors as soon as the renovations are finished to build a brand-new generation of memories.