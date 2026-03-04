Blue Mackerel progresses to full Environmental Impact Statement

The Blue Mackerel offshore wind energy feasibility study in Bass Strait has now entered the most comprehensive stage of environmental assessment with the Commonwealth Government confirming the project will be assessed through a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Floating LiDAR buoy used for research in Bass Strait by the Blue Mackerel offshore wind energy feasibility project.

DESPITE pushback from opponents to offshore wind energy the Blue Mackerel project east of Wilson’s Promontory is pressing ahead with an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Critics of offshore energy generation say Bass Strait is the wrong place for an offshore Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) as it is a critical habitat for both birds and whales.

Despite the cancellation of a number of offshore wind projects the Blue Mackerel feasibility study was recently awarded major project status after securing support from the federal Major Projects Facilitation Agency (MPFA) to help navigate environmental and regulatory approvals.

Blue Mackerel has now entered the most comprehensive stage of environmental assessment with the Commonwealth Government confirming the JERA Nex bp project will be assessed through a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

Consistent with the process required for other offshore wind projects in Australia, the EIS is used to assess potential impacts on matters of national environmental significance, including listed species and communities, listed migratory species, and Commonwealth marine areas.

Blue Mackerel will continue to be guided by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to prepare the Environmental Impact Statement.

According to Kim Downs, Manager Environmental Planning and Approvals for Blue Mackerel the EIS will undertake a detailed assessment of potential impacts and measures, to avoid and minimise these impacts.

“The findings of which will guide the windfarm design and make sure stringent regulatory requirements are met,” said Ms Downs.

“The Blue Mackerel team is ready to move to the next phase of assessment. An EIS represents the highest level of environmental assessment, and we are fully prepared for that responsibility,” she said.

"With our team of scientific experts and experienced environmental impact assessors, Blue Mackerel is committed to delivering a scientifically rigorous EIS and ensuring environmental impacts are minimised and managed to the high standards set by Australian regulators."

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen MP last week decided not to offer feasibility licences for offshore wind energy projects in the Bass Strait/Northern Tasmania zone due to a lack of competitive bids.

State Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio also announced the Request for Tender (RFP) for Victoria’s first offshore wind industry auction will open in August 2026 for an initial 2 gigawatts (GW) of capacity.

Victoria has some of the best offshore wind resources in the world according to Ms D’Ambrosio and being able to harness this energy will further diversify and stabilise our state’s power supply. The offshore industry is expected to create over 6,000 jobs.

“Gippsland has always been critical to keeping the lights on across Victoria and it will continue to be into the future as it hosts the country’s first offshore wind projects,” said Ms D’Ambrosio.

“We want to give industry the certainty it needs to invest and help us keep building the renewable energy Victoria needs to push down energy bills. We’re working closely with developers on the progress of this exciting auction to ensure strong competition to secure the best projects and best value for Victorians.”

Ms D’Ambrosio revealed in Gippsland last year Victoria would host the country’s first offshore wind industry and that was why Victoria had pushed for an Electricity Services Entry Mechanism (ESEM) to accommodate technologies including offshore wind.