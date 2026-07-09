Cowes’ chaos continues as streetscape deadline looms
Work on Phase 3 of the Thompson Avenue North streetscape project in Cowes is at the ugly duckling stage, and it’s received a mixed reception on social media. Others are prepared to wait and see the finished product.
WORK on Phase 3 of the Thompson Avenue North streetscape project in Cowes’ shopping and hospitality district is at the ugly duckling stage.
And it’s received a mixed reception on social media.
Some say there’s too much concrete or not enough shade, others say the design is “too extreme”, that there’s not enough parking, and there’ll be problems with the one-way traffic design at busy times.
Still others say “it’s better than it was already, and it’s not even ready for use”.
But even one of the most strident critics of the way the project has been rolled out, in front of his Offshore Design furniture and décor store, Antony Webber, says he’s holding off judgement until the project is finished.
“One of the best bits is out the front of the shop here, where they’ve extended the footpath and they’ve left garden areas which I presume will be planted out with colourful displays of flowers which should improve the look,” said Mr Webber this week.
“They’ve also used timber bollards up here which is better than the stainless-steel barriers they’ve used down the bottom end.
“I’m not sure the design is altogether in keeping with the seaside location, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Mr Webber has, however, been outspoken about the process and despite giving notice that he is closing the business, after seven years, he’s prepared to join a legal action seeking compensation from the Bass Coast Shire Council.
“So far, I have stayed quiet about the chaos on Thompson Avenue. This has been a farce since the council proposed it. They asked for people’s advice and didn’t really take it. The whole project was fast tracked because the Bass Shire Council suddenly got a grant from federal government,” he said on social media.
“By fast-tracking the project, I believe they have cut corners on how to proceed with the construction,” he said, causing more impact on local businesses and their customers than originally planned.
“A lot of the works could have been done at night,” he said, rejecting the argument that it would have cost more in wages.
“My view is that if they had postponed the project for a couple of years, they would have increased the Bass Shire budget which could have helped towards the night works costs.”
Speaking to the Sentinel-Times this week, Mr Webber, said he brought forward his “closing down sale” because of the construction works, and while he was moving on later this month, he feels sorry for his neighbours, some of whom had receipts that were 60 per cent down on last year.
“Winter in Cowes isn’t quiet like it used to be. If the weather’s good, the visitors will still come down in their droves on the school holidays and at the weekends, walking up and down in the sunshine, in and out of the shops.
“But not this year.
“But there’s been a huge drop off and if anyone wants to launch an action for compensation or a cut in rates, or whatever, I’ll join it,” he said.
There’s been plenty of action in the past few weeks as contractors surge towards the advertised completion date for Stage 1 (Phase 3) in mid-to-late July with complex concrete forms erected and large areas of pavement being poured.
Some of the works underway or nearing completion include:
- Drainage and subsoil drainage works
- Kerb and channel works
- Base course road pavement layer in readiness for asphalt
- Electrical works to Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) ramping and Thompson Avenue upper end areas
- Installation of irrigation and growing medium to lawn and garden bed areas
- Continuation of retaining wall construction to DDA ramping
- Continuation of footpath construction works.
Indications are that asphalt surfacing is not all that far away.
At the June council meeting, a number of questions came forward at Community Question Time about the Cowes streetscape works, as follows:
- Joe Waralow: What is the project number and name for the streetscape upgrade for phases 2 and 3, Thompson Ave Cowes currently under construction?
- Terry Parkin: Please provide details of the project number with details for phase 4 to the Streetscape upgrade to the Esplanade West in Cowes
- John Cantone: When will you release the final construction design for the West end of The Esplanade upgrades in Cowes?
- Philip Davy: What was the detailed Design Brief for Thompson Ave Streetscape Redevelopment? Who designed the Thompson Ave Streetscape?
- John Cantone: When will council release the construction design for the toilet block at Oliver Justice place?
Response: Through the Mayor, the Cowes Streetscape Master Plan is broken down into multiple stages. Council is currently delivering stage 1 of the Master Plan, which is the Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project, designed by Outlines Architecture.
The design brief for stage 1 was to:
- Connect the township to the foreshore
- Reinvigorate the character of Cowes
- Connect the two ends of town (The Esplanade to Church Street)
- Create streets for people
The project number for stage 1 is 100494 and is being delivered in 4 phases:
Phase 1- The Esplanade East (between Thompson Ave and Bass Ave)
Phase 2 - Thompson Ave North (bottom half)
Phase 3 – Thompson Ave North (top half)
Phase 4 – The Esplanade West (Between Thompson Ave and Warley Ave)
Stage 1 is currently funded through the Federal Government Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program.
Stage 2 and later stages of the Cowes Streetscape Master Plan are currently unfunded and have not yet been designed, including the Olive Justice Toilet block, which forms part of Stage 2.
Further project details, including timelines and design renders, can be found on Council’s Engage Bass Coast Project Page.
In his recent Deputy Mayor’s Message, Phillip Island’s own Cr Ron Bauer praised the streetscape project as one of the initiatives which will help the Island fight back after the loss of the MotoGP and World Superbikes events.
“Take for example The Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project. Anyone who has been through Cowes recently can see the changes taking shape. While construction has caused disruption, particularly for local traders, the finished precinct will create a safer, more accessible and better-connected town centre that makes the most of one of Phillip Island's greatest assets – its foreshore,” said the Deputy Mayor.
“These improvements will make it easier for residents and visitors to move around, spend time in the township and support local businesses, helping ensure Cowes remains a vibrant destination for years to come.”
For the latest on the Cowes' streetscape project