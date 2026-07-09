Cowes’ chaos continues as streetscape deadline looms

Work on Phase 3 of the Thompson Avenue North streetscape project in Cowes is at the ugly duckling stage, and it’s received a mixed reception on social media. Others are prepared to wait and see the finished product.

The pace of construction work on the Cowes Streetscape project has ramped up as the 'mid-to-late July' completion deadline looms with workmen pouring large areas of pavement in the past week

WORK on Phase 3 of the Thompson Avenue North streetscape project in Cowes’ shopping and hospitality district is at the ugly duckling stage.

And it’s received a mixed reception on social media.

Some say there’s too much concrete or not enough shade, others say the design is “too extreme”, that there’s not enough parking, and there’ll be problems with the one-way traffic design at busy times.

Still others say “it’s better than it was already, and it’s not even ready for use”.

The reduction of Thompson Avenue (north) in Cowes to one way has provided more space for pedestrians and relaxation but some say there's too much concrete.

But even one of the most strident critics of the way the project has been rolled out, in front of his Offshore Design furniture and décor store, Antony Webber, says he’s holding off judgement until the project is finished.

“One of the best bits is out the front of the shop here, where they’ve extended the footpath and they’ve left garden areas which I presume will be planted out with colourful displays of flowers which should improve the look,” said Mr Webber this week.

“They’ve also used timber bollards up here which is better than the stainless-steel barriers they’ve used down the bottom end.

“I’m not sure the design is altogether in keeping with the seaside location, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

This is Thompson Avenue looking south from Chapel Street. Some have asked what was wrong with it the way it was?

Mr Webber has, however, been outspoken about the process and despite giving notice that he is closing the business, after seven years, he’s prepared to join a legal action seeking compensation from the Bass Coast Shire Council.

“So far, I have stayed quiet about the chaos on Thompson Avenue. This has been a farce since the council proposed it. They asked for people’s advice and didn’t really take it. The whole project was fast tracked because the Bass Shire Council suddenly got a grant from federal government,” he said on social media.

“By fast-tracking the project, I believe they have cut corners on how to proceed with the construction,” he said, causing more impact on local businesses and their customers than originally planned.

“A lot of the works could have been done at night,” he said, rejecting the argument that it would have cost more in wages.

“My view is that if they had postponed the project for a couple of years, they would have increased the Bass Shire budget which could have helped towards the night works costs.”

Some of the Cowes Streetscape work is nearing completion.

Speaking to the Sentinel-Times this week, Mr Webber, said he brought forward his “closing down sale” because of the construction works, and while he was moving on later this month, he feels sorry for his neighbours, some of whom had receipts that were 60 per cent down on last year.

“Winter in Cowes isn’t quiet like it used to be. If the weather’s good, the visitors will still come down in their droves on the school holidays and at the weekends, walking up and down in the sunshine, in and out of the shops.

“But not this year.

“But there’s been a huge drop off and if anyone wants to launch an action for compensation or a cut in rates, or whatever, I’ll join it,” he said.

Navigating the obstacles and narrow paths around the works area to shops and cafes in the lower part of Thompson Avenue Cowes has not been easy and many holidaymakers simply haven't bothered.

There’s been plenty of action in the past few weeks as contractors surge towards the advertised completion date for Stage 1 (Phase 3) in mid-to-late July with complex concrete forms erected and large areas of pavement being poured.

Some of the works underway or nearing completion include:

Drainage and subsoil drainage works

Kerb and channel works

Base course road pavement layer in readiness for asphalt

Electrical works to Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) ramping and Thompson Avenue upper end areas

Installation of irrigation and growing medium to lawn and garden bed areas

Continuation of retaining wall construction to DDA ramping

Continuation of footpath construction works.

Indications are that asphalt surfacing is not all that far away.

At the June council meeting, a number of questions came forward at Community Question Time about the Cowes streetscape works, as follows:

Joe Waralow: What is the project number and name for the streetscape upgrade for phases 2 and 3, Thompson Ave Cowes currently under construction?

Terry Parkin: Please provide details of the project number with details for phase 4 to the Streetscape upgrade to the Esplanade West in Cowes

John Cantone: When will you release the final construction design for the West end of The Esplanade upgrades in Cowes?

Philip Davy: What was the detailed Design Brief for Thompson Ave Streetscape Redevelopment? Who designed the Thompson Ave Streetscape?

John Cantone: When will council release the construction design for the toilet block at Oliver Justice place?

Some visitors are already enjoying the additional space along Thompson Avenue in Cowes but has been noticeable that school holiday crowds have stayed away during the construction period.

Response: Through the Mayor, the Cowes Streetscape Master Plan is broken down into multiple stages. Council is currently delivering stage 1 of the Master Plan, which is the Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project, designed by Outlines Architecture.

The design brief for stage 1 was to:

Connect the township to the foreshore Reinvigorate the character of Cowes Connect the two ends of town (The Esplanade to Church Street) Create streets for people

The themes of the new Cowes streetscape are finally starting to reveal themselves.

The project number for stage 1 is 100494 and is being delivered in 4 phases:

Phase 1- The Esplanade East (between Thompson Ave and Bass Ave)

Phase 2 - Thompson Ave North (bottom half)

Phase 3 – Thompson Ave North (top half)

Phase 4 – The Esplanade West (Between Thompson Ave and Warley Ave)

Stage 1 is currently funded through the Federal Government Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program.

Stage 2 and later stages of the Cowes Streetscape Master Plan are currently unfunded and have not yet been designed, including the Olive Justice Toilet block, which forms part of Stage 2.

Further project details, including timelines and design renders, can be found on Council’s Engage Bass Coast Project Page.

Some say there isn't enough parking as indicated by this location in front of the Priceline pharmacy in Cowes with four spaces including two for disabled parking.

In his recent Deputy Mayor’s Message, Phillip Island’s own Cr Ron Bauer praised the streetscape project as one of the initiatives which will help the Island fight back after the loss of the MotoGP and World Superbikes events.

“Take for example The Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project. Anyone who has been through Cowes recently can see the changes taking shape. While construction has caused disruption, particularly for local traders, the finished precinct will create a safer, more accessible and better-connected town centre that makes the most of one of Phillip Island's greatest assets – its foreshore,” said the Deputy Mayor.

“These improvements will make it easier for residents and visitors to move around, spend time in the township and support local businesses, helping ensure Cowes remains a vibrant destination for years to come.”

For the latest on the Cowes' streetscape project You can follow the progress of work on the Engage Bass Coast website CLICK HERE