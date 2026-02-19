Adelaide confirmed as new home of Australian MotoGP from 2027

Six-year deal will see world's first MotoGP street circuit race staged in South Australia while Monash MP slams state government for losing the event.

ADELAIDE will host the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on a city street circuit from 2027 after MotoGP confirmed a six-year deal with the South Australian Government on Thursday.

The announcement ends Phillip Island's nearly 30-year run as home of the race.

MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, the South Australian Government and the City of Adelaide confirmed the inaugural Adelaide event will be held across three days in November 2027, with the deal running until 2032.

The circuit will be 4.195 km long with 18 corners winding through Adelaide's city streets, with riders expected to reach speeds of more than 340 km/h.

The track design follows the blueprint of the famous Adelaide street circuit that hosted Formula 1 between 1985 and 1995.

It will be the first MotoGP Grand Prix held in a city centre location anywhere in the world.

MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta said the opportunity to design a purpose-built circuit in city streets was unique in the sport.

"Adelaide's commitment to major events makes it the perfect home for MotoGP's next chapter in Australia," Mr Ezpeleta said.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the deal was a major coup for his state.

"We are now competing with the rest of the nation for the world's best events and winning," Mr Malinauskas said.

"Hosting the world's first MotoGP race on a street circuit will give Adelaide a truly unique offering that is sure to attract visitors from interstate and overseas."

Monash MP Mary Aldred was quick to condemn the Victorian Government for losing the event.

Ms Aldred said the loss would have a profound impact on Phillip Island.

"The event brings tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year, who fill up locally, eat locally, stay locally and visit other attractions," Ms Aldred said.

"Last year's MotoGP attracted more than 90,000 fans — the highest since 2012 and an 11,000 increase on 2024."

Ms Aldred said she had recently spoken in federal parliament and written to the Trade and Tourism Minister seeking support to keep the race at Phillip Island.

"This is the reality of living in Jacinta Allan's Victoria, where investment is fleeing the state," Ms Aldred said.

"Labor's track record of ignoring major events in our regions and presiding over a statewide flight of investment has now claimed our MotoGP.

"The GP has survived just about everything in its nearly 30 years, except this Victorian Labor Government."

Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos said on Thursday that Victoria had met every request from Dorna Sports bar one — the demand to move the race to Albert Park.

"The private foreign owners of the MotoGP demanded we move the event to the city, and we said no," Mr Dimopoulos said.

"We know we could have kept the MotoGP in Victoria if we sold out Phillip Island, but we never will.

"Victoria is the major events capital and we wish organisers all the best with their second choice."

