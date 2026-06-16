Poowong show better signs despite Neerim South loss

Aaron Damon in action for the Poowong seniors. Photo: Jeff Tull

POOWONG travelled to Neerim South on Saturday under overcast skies with a breeze to the Warragul end and rain arriving as the seniors finished, the ground surface good.

Poowong made three changes, gaining a couple back from injury, with Mitch Molloy, Calvin Langford and Ryan Knight coming in for Tom Sheedy, Jerome awcutt and Anthony Orsini.

Neerim South kicked with the breeze worth two to three goals to the Warragul end.

The home side started well, adding the first goal after a mark at centre half-forward followed by a point, and while Poowong’s defence worked hard Neerim South added five goals for the quarter with some strong marks down forward to lead 5.4.34 to 0.0.0 at quarter-time.

The second quarter started with Neerim South adding three goals before Poowong replied through a point and a goal to Alex Henshall from a 50-metre penalty, with Henshall later kicking his second for the game.

Neerim South led 11.9.75 to 2.1.13 at half-time.

Poowong showed more endeavour after the break, with Henshall, Conor Cunningham and David O’Neill working hard, but Neerim South again pulled away in the third term to lead 16.14.110 to 3.2.20.

Calvin Langford added two goals for the Magpies, who finished with 4.2.20 as Neerim South ran out to 21.16.144 in the final term.

Thomas Sherar ran hard all day for Poowong.

Best for Poowong were Alex Henshall, Conor Cunningham, David O’Neill, Micah Williames, Matthew Roberts and Tom Kirvan.

In the other grades Poowong’s under 16s posted a big win, 17.13.115 to 0.6.6, the under 18s went down by 25 points, 10.6.66 to 6.5.41, and the reserves were beaten 15.8.99 to 0.1.1.

Poowong host Longwarry next week.