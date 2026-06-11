Bulldogs record a win against Garfield

Benji Chihotski looks for an option in Round 9 against Garfield. Photos: Carol Ratcliff.

PHILLIP Island found itself back on the winners’ list after a 29-point victory over Garfield on Saturday.

The Bulldogs’ success rate is picking up speed with the Reserves sitting on seven wins and the Seniors securing their fourth.

The conditions at Cowes on Saturday were ideal weather-wise.

Signs of mud are starting to show, but the ground held up throughout the day.

In the Seniors match, the scores were tight in the first quarter.

With the Bulldogs three points down at the first siren, a few adjustments had to be made going into the second quarter.

“We slowed down their ball movement and turned it into a more contested game, which probably leant more towards us,” Phillip Island coach Cameron Pedersen said.

“The boys were too eager to get back and help in the defence, but that allowed Garfield space in between where the ball was and inside their forward 50 and they were chipping away. We just went more man on man.”

The changes worked and Phillip Island managed to gain a 19-point lead at halftime.

Jack Taylor and Hayden Bruce performed their roles well.

Noah Forrest Mabilia rucked throughout the game so Pedersen could play forward and kick more goals.

Pedersen led Phillip Island’s goal kicking efforts for the day with four.

The third quarter was tight with Phillip Island only managing to kick two goals.

However, the defence worked hard and ensured Garfield only added one more goal to its score.

Phillip Island held a fairly comfortable lead with one quarter to go.

Garfield played catch up through the last term, but the game belonged to Phillip Island.

“It was a really good team performance,” Pedersen said.

“I felt like we were in control after the first 15 minutes of the game. I’m still waiting for a couple of guys to come back, so the team is doing really well.”

Phillip Island is expected to be back at full strength within the next four weeks.

The Bulldogs will take on Cora Lynn this Saturday.

“All the games are really important because the league is so even,” Pedersen said.

“If we beat Cora Lynn, we might move from seventh to fourth or fifth. It’s really close.”