Bulldogs to challenge again with reinforced list

Phillip Island Senior Football Coach Cam Pedersen is ready to build on a strong 2025 season with a reinforced list for 2026.

Jesse Moschetti, Gemma Faischer, Olivia Holmes and Charlie Faischer from the Phillip Island Football Netball Club have been selected to play for Gippsland Power in 2026.

PHILLIP Island is ready to build on a strong 2025 season with Senior Football Coach Cam Pedersen heading into his third year at the helm and a bolstered playing list aimed at pushing the Bulldogs deeper into the finals.

More pressure on the ball and a better set-up is what Pedersen is aiming for in 2026, with pre-season match practice a key focus.

Cam Pedersen is heading into his third season as the Bulldogs Senior Football Coach.

New players for the Bulldogs senior squad this year include former Port Melbourne VFL ruckman Chris Prouse, moving to the Island from Moe, centre half-forward Tom Lamb coming from Redan in the Ballarat Football League and half-back Lachlan Dalziel from the Mornington F.C.

Missing from the senior list will be midfielder Jaymie Youle, moving to Meeniyan.

Key players for the Bulldogs in 2026 will be utility player and Island favourite son Jack Taylor, who will continue to lead the team as captain, back-to-back Best and Fairest in the West Gippsland League for 2025 and 2025 Hayden Bruce, mid-fielder Charlie Bruce, centre half-back Mark Griffin, mid-fielder Mark Collison and key defender Daniel Pearce.

The women’s squad is also fielding U14 and U18 squads for the coming season.

The Bulldogs continue to be a key pipeline for local football talent, with four players selected to play for Gippsland Power in 2026.

Jesse Moschetti joined the Gippsland Power squad after a standout year in 2025, where he represented the Gippsland Power U15S in the V/Line Cup and was named the best player for the Southern Gippsland All Stars.

Gemma Faischer was selected for the U16 Gippsland Power squads in both 2025 and 2026, noted for her kicking and goal skills. Olivia Holmes was included as part of the 2026 intake, while Charlie Faischer was selected in the U18 boys' squad after previously representing the Bulldogs in the U16 boys program, competing in the Coates Talent League.

Renewing their commitment to performance in 2026, the netball squads have had a clear focus on player development. Their goal is for all teams to compete strongly in their respective competitions and divisions while equally prioritising a strong and connected club culture.

Kate Williams (Senior Ops), Karli Blake (C Grade Coach) and Emma Hallas (A Grade Coach) at the Phillip Island Football Netball Club.

PIFNC is thrilled to offer more players the opportunity to play netball with the club entering three teams (U11's, U13's & U15's) into the newly formed Wonthaggi Netball Association Saturday morning competition.

Phillip Island junior netball coaches Bree Rutherford (U13/WGFNL), Jac Clark (U11 & U1/WGFNL), Christie Edwards (U15/Casey League), Fleur Mowlam (U15/Wonthaggi League) and Laura Piera (U15/WGFNL).

Key recruits for Phillip Island are Lanni Pryor (Inverloch), Maddie Harrold (relocating from Melbourne) and returning players Christie Edwards, Hayley Rushford and Lucy Monohan.

President of the Phillip Island Football Netball Club, Chris Ross, said the club desperately needs a new pavilion to replace the current outdated clubrooms and a second training oval.

“With 15 sides training, it’s too much foot traffic for one oval,” said Chris.

“We also need extra car parking so we can attract finals matches.”

Ladson brothers Jay and Ryan are lining up again for the Bulldogs in 2026.

Placing the safety of children and family first, the Bulldogs run Auskick on Friday nights.