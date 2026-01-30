Cape Paterson Aquathon officially reset for March

The first leg of the Bass Coast Series was postponed due to hazardous ocean and weather conditions in January.

The Cape Paterson Aquathon is officially rescheduled for Sunday, March 15, after being postponed due to hazardous weather conditions.

CAPE Paterson Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) have officially rescheduled the Cape Paterson Aquathon to Sunday, March 15, 2026, thanking all participants and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation.

Safety of all participants, volunteers and water safety teams remains the highest priority, and the January date was postponed due to hazardous ocean and weather conditions.

Participants who have already registered do not need to take any action. Existing registrations will automatically transfer to the new event date.

Anyone unable to attend on the revised date is asked to contact the event team via email at aquathon@cpslsc.org.au. For those who did not previously register and would like to take part, registrations are now open via raceroster.com/ cape-paterson-aquathon-2026.

The Cape Paterson Aquathon is a popular community event combining swimming and running along the stunning Bass Coast, supported by local volunteers and the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club.