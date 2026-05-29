Cape Woolamai chases top tourism town title

The coastal town is up against the rest of the state in the Small Tourism Town category with public voting open until June 26.

Surfers make the most of the swell along Cape Woolamai's surf beach.

Cape Woolamai has been named a finalist in the 2026 Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards and now Bass Coast Shire Council is calling on locals and visitors to get behind it.

The town will represent Bass Coast in the Small Tourism Town category competing against towns across the state with populations between 1500 and 5000 people.

Run by the Victoria Tourism Industry Council the awards recognise destinations that deliver outstanding visitor experiences and show a strong commitment to tourism.

Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of tourism industry experts based on a submission that included editorial storytelling a curated visitor itinerary and a feature video showcasing the town's experiences landscapes and local businesses.

Sitting on the south-eastern edge of Phillip Island Cape Woolamai is known for its dramatic granite cliffs sweeping surf beaches and relaxed coastal village feel just 90 minutes from Melbourne.

The submission leans on the town's reputation as a place "where the ocean resets you" and highlights the iconic Pinnacles and one of Victoria's most spectacular coastal walks.

The area also forms part of Victoria's only National Surfing Reserve recognised for both its world-class surf breaks and cultural significance.

Visitors are drawn to Cape Woolamai for its mix of outdoor adventure and genuine relaxation from coastal walks surfing and kayaking to wildlife experiences including the annual return of short-tailed shearwaters and seasonal whale sightings along the coast.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the recognition confirmed what locals had known for years.

"This is one of those places where you can have a cracking surf in the morning head out for a walk to the Pinnacles grab a good feed and just slow things right down," Cr Tessari said.

The iconic Pinnacles rise from the sea at Cape Woolamai.

"We'd love people to get behind it whether you're a local a regular visitor or you just know it's a winner.

"Jump online Vote 1 Cape Woolamai and let's give it a real crack."

Everyone who casts a vote goes into a draw to win a Melbourne prize package including a two-night stay at the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins dining vouchers a Shark Dive Xtreme experience at SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium and an Ultimate Skydeck package at Melbourne Skydeck.

Voting is open now and closes at 5pm on Friday June 26 at vtic.com.au/toptourismtown.

Winners will be announced at the VTIC Awards Ceremony in August with state winners going on to represent Victoria at the Australian Top Tourism Town Awards.