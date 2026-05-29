Grow Lightly arriving at Korumburra Railway Station

Grow Lightly Chairperson Becky Banks looks forward to the organisation’s move into the Korumburra Railway Station and the certainty that brings.

GROW Lightly has a grand new home, a three-year lease signed with VicTrack for the Southern section of Korumburra Railway Station, with the not-for-profit organisation’s delivery of fresh produce to the community continuing without disruption.

After packing orders on June 17, the Grow Lightly team begins the shift into the Railway Station the following day.

The organisation’s focus won’t change, that being to provide fresh produce from the local region at an affordable price while paying farmers fairly.

“In this day of uncertainty around food security and general security in the world, supporting local food and local farmers and the ability for us to feed ourselves is really important,” Grow Lightly Chairperson Becky Banks said.

Along with online orders, many locals are used to buying direct from Grow Lightly’s current home on Coal Creek Market days.

The June market will be the last time Grow Lightly sells from its present building.

From the July market, Grow Lightly produce will be sold from a market stall in the Coal Creek carpark instead.

Anyone wanting to order produce through Grow Lightly or interested in becoming a volunteer is encouraged to visit growlightly.com.au with a variety of roles to fill, including the need for another delivery driver.

Grow Lightly will be responsible for some station maintenance and for managing the Railway Station garden area, while major maintenance requirements will still be handled by VicTrack.

Ms Banks expressed the Grow Lightly team’s delight at the signing of the Railway Station lease that puts an end to the group’s search for a new home after being advised by South Gippsland Shire Council they would have to move, with the lease having options to negotiate for extensions.

“We’re really pleased we could come to an agreement with VicTrack,” she said.

She noted the new arrangement and the certainty it affords as crucial in enabling Grow Lightly to meet all its responsibilities as part of the Bass Coast South Gippsland Food System Alliance in which it is one of the lead organisations.