Farmers swap the paddock for a parma at Welshpool

More than 60 farmers attended South Gippsland Shire Council's third annual mental health event featuring comedian Tom Siegert at Welshpool Hotel on May 27.

Guests gather at the third annual Parma for a Farmer event at the Welshpool Hotel.

More than 60 farmers swapped the paddock for a parma and a laugh at Welshpool last week as South Gippsland Shire Council's third annual Parma for a Farmer event returned to back the mental health of the region's farming community.

The evening was held at the Welshpool Hotel on Wednesday May 27 and gave local farmers a chance to step away from their day-to-day work, connect with one another and share stories over a classic chicken parmigiana.

The night was filled with laughter and camaraderie, helped along by special guest comedian Tom Siegert, also known as The Suburban Footballer.

Agriculture remains South Gippsland's largest industry, with farmers playing a vital role in supporting the local economy and Australia's food security.

More than 60 farmers filled the Welshpool Hotel for the night.

But the demands of farming, along with ongoing challenges such as rising fuel costs, can add to stress and isolation across the farming community.

Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey said the event returned for a third year as a way of bringing locals together and creating space to hear about the importance of caring for mental health.

"I understand the isolation that can sometimes be experienced when working on the farm or working alone in a small business," Cr Hersey said.

"It's really important that our farming community has opportunities like this to step off the farm, connect with like-minded individuals and simply relax over a good meal, have a chat and a laugh."

Council thanked the National Centre for Farmer Health for its support of the event, which was funded through the Look Over The Farm Gate program.