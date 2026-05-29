Cyclone statement confirms end of Wonthaggi factory

AMES Australasia will close the Korumburra Road site in October, affecting 15 remaining employees after an internal review.

The Cyclone Tools factory in Wonthaggi will close in October after about 75 years.

AMES Australasia has confirmed that its Wonthaggi Cyclone manufacturing site will close in October, ending about 75 years of local production and marking the loss of one of the town’s longest-running industrial employers.

The Wonthaggi site will close alongside the Grafton site in NSW, following what the company described as a “thorough internal review” of the two operations.

The Grafton site is expected to close in September, followed by Wonthaggi in October.

The closure will affect about 15 remaining employees at the Korumburra Road factory, down from an all-time peak of about 200 workers in the 1980s and 1990s.

In a statement made to the Sentinel-Times, AMES Australasia, Cyclone’s parent company, said the decision “was not taken lightly” and reflected “the sustained economic pressures facing local manufacturing in Australia.”

AMES Australasia has confirmed Cyclone products will continue to be available following the closures, however the company has not yet clarified where those products will be manufactured.

The company said that it will continue to support its workers following the closure, stating that the workers will have access to formal career counselling and outplacement support through an external provider.

AMES also said staff would receive help from HR with CVs and job applications, assistance with finding opportunities in relevant sectors, support from local service agents, and a vocational skills profile to identify any transferable skills.

AMES also told the Sentinel-Times that the company’s Employee Assistance Program will be available to both employees and their families.

“As a company, we are committed to ensuring everyone is supported and looked after during this time,” said an AMES spokesperson.

The company has not yet provided an exact closing date for the Wonthaggi site.

“Once the business has worked through all production requirements, we will be able to confirm the exact site closure dates with the team,” AMES Australasia said.

“We are working closely with the team to keep them informed during the process.”