Grand plans brewing for historic Mirboo North site

New owners Kelly and Andy McCarthy aim to reopen the former Grand Ridge Brewery as early as Christmas this year.

Kelly and Andy McCarthy hope to return the former brewery to the community as a place for drinks, dining and live music.

The former Grand Ridge Brewery site in Mirboo North could be welcoming guests back through its doors as early as Christmas this year.

New owners Kelly and Andy McCarthy are working to revive the historic building, after they took on the former brewery in March.

The building was originally established in the 1890s as the Mirboo North butter factory and later became home to one of Victoria’s early brewing operations.

Ms McCarthy said the building needed significant work when they took it on, a far cry from its glory days as a gathering place for the town, hosting meals, functions, live music and drinks.

“We knew that a good portion of the roof needs to be replaced,” she said.

“By the time we took on and got in there, we found that the ceiling in the dining area had come, like the water was coming through into the carpet.”

Half of the roof needed replacing, with a quarter already completed and another quarter soon to be completed.

Water damage has also brought some issues to light, such as issues with plaster and mould, while the kitchen has been mostly stripped.

The bar taps are also gone, refrigeration needs repairs, and the brewing equipment was sold off by the liquidator.

“It’s just an empty shell down there,” Ms McCarthy said.

But the McCarthys know that anything worthwhile requires commitment, and they have grand plans to return the site to the community as a microbrewery, bar, dining venue and live music space.

“Grand Ridge, the building itself, has been such an asset to Mirboo North for probably 40 years,” Ms McCarthy said.

The old brewery sits beside the Grand Ridge Rail Trail, a connection the new owners hope to make better use of.

The site started as a community-owned brewery in the late 1980s known as Strzelecki Brewing Co, before being purchased by Grand Ridge Brewing.

“It kind of started out as a community project, and it’s been a really core part of the community up there for decades,” she said.

“To see it sort of run into disrepair and eventually close the doors has been really sad for the town.”

The McCarthys wish to see brewing return to the site, albeit on a smaller scale than the Grand Ridge operation.

“We’re very keen to bring back a microbrewery on the site, so it won’t be a large-scale operation in the way that Grand Ridge was,” Ms McCarthy said.

“It’s more like a microbrewery for servicing the bar and the restaurant, takeaways, that sort of thing.”

The downstairs function area will likely be a later stage of the project, as the space still requires sound equipment, carpets, toilets and running water in the bar.

“The response from the community has been so huge and so heartwarming for us,” Ms McCarthy said.

The history of the building is also important to the couple.

“You won’t see an awful lot of changes to the facade out the front,” Ms McCarthy said.

The Grand Ridge Rail Trail connection is also an important part of the couple’s long-term vision, as they hope to improve the rear deck area, add outdoor seating and create better access from the trail into the brewery.

While there is no confirmed reopening date, Ms McCarthy said they would love to have people back in some capacity by Christmas.

“It's tricky to pick because there are so many variables in it. We would love to be having Christmas drinks in there… even if it’s just the bar and maybe some food trucks serving, something casual to get us started, I think it’d be amazing to be back in there at the end of the year.”