Cemetery struggles to win the battle against vandals

Since assuming management of both the Wonthaggi and San Remo cemeteries the Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust (SMCT) has battled a wave of unprecedented anti-social behaviour.

The door on the toilet at the Wonthaggi cemetery has been physically ripped off its hinges four times and a security camera stolen. B38_1826

WONTHAGGI cemetery is standing its ground against a wave of unprecedented anti-social behaviour as the Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust (SMCT) moves to safeguard the town’s historic asset.

Since assuming management of both the Wonthaggi and San Remo cemeteries in February 2025, the Trust has faced a string of brazen acts of vandalism that have tested the community’s resolve and forced a review of security measures.

The scale of the disruption has been significant. In one particularly persistent display of disrespect, the cemetery toilet door was physically ripped off its hinges four times. Even more audacious was the theft of a high-security camera specifically installed to deter such criminal activity.

Despite these setbacks SMCT remains committed to preserving the deep historical and personal significance of these important sites for the families who visit them. While the vandalism has sparked frustration, the Trust is refusing to let a small group of offenders define the future of the memorial parks.

Instead SMCT has a big picture strategy that prioritises growth, investment, and community pride. The Trust is currently reviewing limited security options to prevent further damage, which may include the introduction of temporary access restrictions to ensure the grounds remain protected during high-risk periods.

“We are continuing to build relationships with the local community while overseeing the operations of these long-established sites,” said an SMCT spokesperson.

“Our focus remains on preserving the heritage of Wonthaggi and San Remo while ensuring they remain safe and welcoming spaces for reflection.”

Consultation sessions are planned for the San Remo and Wonthaggi cemeteries to provide a forum for residents to offer feedback and discuss ongoing projects. B39_1826

The transition to SMCT management just over a year ago was intended to bring a high level of professional care to the historic locations. Since then, the Trust has poured significant investment into both sites aiming to modernise the facilities.

The focus is now shifting toward new community engagement initiatives that invite locals to become active stakeholders in the cemeteries' future. By involving the public, the Trust hopes to create a sense of shared ownership that deters anti-social behaviour.

Community consultation sessions are currently being planned to provide a forum for residents to offer feedback, discuss ongoing projects, and help shape the long-term vision for the region’s memorial parks. These sessions are seen as a vital step in strengthening the ties between the Trust and the local community who have generations of family history buried within the cemetery gates.

As the SMCT continues its work it is encouraging residents to stay informed and get involved. For those who wish to contribute to the conversation or join upcoming consultation sessions, the Trust has established dedicated channels for communication.

Locals can email care@smct.org.au or visit the community engagement platform at engage.smct.org.au to share their views. Detailed information regarding the ongoing improvements and the history of the sites is also available online at smct.org.au/locations/wonthaggi-cemetery and smct.org.au/locations/san-remo-cemetery.