Sandy Point residents devastated by caravan park subdivision

Owner of the Sandy Point General Store Paddy Annareddy said he would be disappointed to see the Sandy Point caravan park subdivided. B32_1826

SANDY Point residents and local businesses have been devastated by South Gippsland Shire Council’s decision to allow the subdivision of the local caravan park to go ahead.

The shire approved the development application for the Sandy Point Holiday Park at 89 Beach Parade green-lighting a project that has faced years of fierce community opposition.

The decision allows for the subdivision of the land and the construction of 11 dwellings.

For many locals the move signals the end of an era for the coastal town which has relied on the caravan park to provide affordable holiday accommodation.

Sandy Point General Store owner Paddy Annareddy expressed deep regret over the outcome.

“People need a caravan park because it is affordable. Many have been coming down to the caravan park for more than 20 years,” Mr Annareddy said.

Mr Annareddy said local businesses rely on the seasonal influx of campers.

“The holiday trade is very important. Holiday weekends bring in more than 100 people to the caravan park. If they sub-divide the caravan park, there will be no campers or caravans,” he warned.

The Sandy Point Community Group has spearheaded the opposition using petitions and formal objections to argue that the loss of the park would permanently alter the town’s character and erode its tourism base.

Residents have long maintained that the site was one of the few remaining areas providing reasonably priced accommodation in an increasingly expensive coastal market.

South Gippsland Shire Council chief executive Allison Jones said council’s hands were largely tied by planning law emphasising the approval was based on the technical merits of the revised application.

“It is important to clarify that council’s decision to issue a Notice of Decision for a subdivision and the construction of 11 dwellings subject to conditions did not relate to the operation of the caravan park,” Ms Jones said.

“The caravan park remains privately owned and its ongoing operation is a matter for the owner.”

Ms Jones noted that while an earlier proposal was rejected the developer returned with a revised plan that addressed previous planning hurdles.

“Objectors retain the right to seek a review of the decision through the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT),” Ms Jones said.

Of the 30 submissions received all but one objected to the proposal.

Council approved the subdivision after a deadlocked vote was broken by the mayor’s casting vote.

The application will continue through the statutory planning process.

Caravan Park manager Belinda Angwin said the owner was waiting until the end of the cooling-off period before commenting.

“The park is still open for business,” Ms Angwin said.

Contractors from the nearby Marinus Link project have also been staying at the caravan park and their support has been greatly appreciated.