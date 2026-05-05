Rain can’t dampen spirits at Tarwin Lower morning tea

Tarwin District Auto & Machinery Club president Shane Nelson, committee member Terry Wylie and red plate scrutineer Leo Breen. a54_1826

SUNDAY’S rain was a blessing for farmers and gardeners but unfortunate timing for the Cars ‘n’ Coffee Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser at Tarwin Lower Hall.

With the event hosted by the Tarwin District Auto & Machinery Club for the Cancer Council, few people chose to bring out their gleaming machines in the dismal conditions.

A couple of impressive Fords were seen, along with a Jaguar, while Stephen Wade braved the rain, his vibrant yellow Bumblebee Ural motorcycle and sidecar a bright spot outside the hall.

Although organiser Melinda Holland said numbers were down compared to previous years in sunny conditions, it was still a strong turnout.

Being a Holden woman, she is prepared to cop some stick after posing with Fords for the Sentinel-Times.

Members of the club and others donated the food, while South Gippsland and Bass Coast businesses did likewise with raffle prizes.

For $10, attendees enjoyed a social occasion, a good feed and helped support a positive cause, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Council.

“It’s a good chance for everyone to come have a cuppa, have a chat and talk about their experiences, and listen to the experiences of others,” Ms Holland said.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it,” she said, adding, “I’ll do it again next year, hopefully with better weather,” already looking forward to running the event for a fifth time.