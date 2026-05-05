Construction starts on Meeniyan's new early learning centre

Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn and MLC Tom McIntosh turned the first sod at the 5 Geale Street site on Tuesday.

The shovels go in for State Eastern Victoria MLC Tom McIntosh and Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn turning the first sod on the new Meeniyan Early Learning Centre on Tuesday.

Ground has been broken on Meeniyan's new Early Learning Victoria centre nine months after the state government bought the Geale Street land for the build.

Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn and State Eastern Victoria MLC Tom McIntosh turned the first sod at the 5 Geale Street site on Tuesday.

The centre will sit directly across the road from Meeniyan Primary School and is due to open next year offering three-year-old and four-year-old kindergarten programs alongside long day care.

Space has been set aside for co-located maternal and child health and playgroup services.

It is one of 50 government-owned and operated Early Learning Victoria centres being rolled out between 2025 and 2032 under the state government's $14 billion Best Start Best Life reforms.

The first four opened in 2025 at Sunshine Primary School, Eaglehawk North, Moomba Park and Murtoa College.

Fourteen more are set to open this year with the Meeniyan centre among five further sites funded in Tuesday's State Budget.

State Eastern Victoria MLC Tom McIntosh and Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn at the site of the new Early Learning Victoria centre on Geale Street, Meeniyan.

Tuesday’s Budget also confirmed a new kindergarten at Mirboo North Primary School as one of 22 new on-school kinders announced statewide.

Ms Blandthorn said co-locating early learning at primary school sites helped children settle into school later on.

"We're building 50 Early Learning Victoria centres in the communities that need them most bringing early childhood education and care to where it is needed and making life easier for parents carers and families," Ms Blandthorn said.

Mr McIntosh said the centre would be a strong addition for the town.

"This new centre will be a great addition for Meeniyan," he said.

"Giving more local children early education opportunities ensures our kids have the best start in life."

The new Geale Street centre will also transition into the state government's pre-prep program offering an extra five hours a week of four-year-old kinder.