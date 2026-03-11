Chester vows to fight for regional Australia's 'fair share' as Nationals deputy

Liberal deputy leader Senator Jane Hume, Liberal leader Angus Taylor, Nationals leader Senator Matt Canavan and newly elected Nationals deputy Darren Chester at Parliament House in Canberra.

Gippsland federal MP Darren Chester has vowed to fight for regional Australia's fair share after he was elected as deputy leader of the National Party on Wednesday.

Mr Chester was elected alongside new Nationals leader Senator Matt Canavan after a surprise leadership ballot triggered by the resignation of David Littleproud.

Senator Canavan defeated former deputy leader Kevin Hogan and Senator Bridget McKenzie in a party room meeting that ran for more than 45 minutes.

"Small-town Australia needs louder voices than ever," Mr Chester said.

"After four years of this Labor Government, Australians are worse off and too many people have been left behind.

"We haven't been receiving our fair share.

"Most of us are feeling abandoned by a Prime Minister who promised to govern for all Australians.

"We haven't been shown the respect we deserve in regional Australia by urban-centric policy makers.

"The growing divide between city-country and the ruling elites in the Labor-Greens-Teals has seen country people stripped of jobs in traditional industries and basic rights removed in the interests of political expediency."

Newly appointed federal Nationals deputy leader Darren Chester with former Nationals leader David Littleproud at Parliament House in Canberra.

Mr Chester said his Gippsland roots shaped his determination to fight for country communities.

"As someone who was born and raised in Gippsland and chose to raise my own children in the regions, I understand how important it is that the voices of regional communities are heard clearly in Canberra," he said.

"The Nationals exist for one reason: to stand up for the millions of Australians who live outside our capital cities.

"I'm determined to help deliver a stronger, safer and fairer regional Australia, where everyone can get ahead.

"Australia is worth fighting for, and I'm privileged to bring my experience representing the people of Gippsland to this important role."

He acknowledged the outgoing leadership team, saying Mr Littleproud and former deputy Kevin Hogan were "great friends and champions for regional Australia."

Mr Littleproud announced his resignation on Tuesday, telling reporters he was "buggered" and no longer had the energy to lead the party.

Despite stepping down, Mr Littleproud said he would remain in parliament and re-contest his Queensland seat of Maranoa at the next election.

South Gippsland MP Danny O'Brien was among those offering congratulations to Mr Chester, who he has known for nearly 30 years.

"Heartiest of congratulations to our Member for Gippsland as he today takes on the Deputy Leadership of our Federal Nationals — well done Darren," Mr O'Brien said.

"DC will be serving under new leader Matt Canavan whom I've also known for many years and who I know has a great intellect and passion for our regions.

"Wishing Matt and Darren all the best as they continue the fight for regional Australia."

Mr O'Brien described Mr Chester as "a strong, decisive and passionate representative for our regions — even before he became an MP."

Nationals Victoria leader Danny O'Brien with newly appointed federal Nationals deputy leader Darren Chester.

Mr Chester takes on the role at a difficult time for the party. The Nationals have lost two high-profile MPs since last year's federal election, with former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce defecting to One Nation and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price moving to the Liberal Party.

The party also faces a by-election in the NSW seat of Farrer on May 8, with early polling showing a surge for One Nation and an independent.

Mr Chester has represented the Gippsland electorate since winning a 2008 by-election. Before entering federal politics he worked as a newspaper and television journalist. He also thanked his wife Julie and family for their support throughout his political career.

"I'll keep working every day to represent the people of Gippsland and the communities that make our regions such special places to live," he said.