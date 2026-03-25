Coaching duo spearhead a resurgent Sea Eagles

Inverloch-Kongwak Senior Football Coaches Leigh Cole and Ryan Sparkes.

THE RETURN of Ryan Sparkes to Inverloch-Kongwak in a dual coaching role with Leigh Cole looks set to thrust the Sea Eagles straight back into top finals contention.

A senior premiership player at age 16, Sparkes has come back to where his footy journey began, bringing a welcome injection of high-level experience to the Sea Eagles line-up.

Returning with some nice silverware gained as a memento of the 2023 season when he was named the Gippsland League’s Optus Senior most valuable player, Sparkes is a footy veteran with 331 games to his credit, 62 of them as a star midfielder with Wonthaggi Power.

Inverloch-Kongwak will be a team to watch in 2026.

Sparkes has been appointed senior playing coach for the 2026 season alongside Leigh Cole, who initially took on the role as a senior coach for Inverloch-Kongwak in partnership with Tom Hams in 2024 after serving as an assistant coach in the Victorian Football League (VFL) under Gary Ayres.

Jimmy O'Neill returns to the playing squad for Inverloch-Kongwak in 2026.

Leading the Sea Eagles through a difficult period last year alone in a season marked by injuries, Cole focused on developing the team's depth and flexibility. The memory of Inverloch’s last premiership in 2023 remains vivid on a day when the club secured premiership flags in the Seniors, Reserves, Thirds (U18’s), and A and C Grade netball.

“Sparkes comes to the group at an elite level both as a player and coach,” said Cole.

“We need to make sure he continues to perform in the group as a champion midfielder.”

Inverloch-Kongwak Liam Hayes (Centre Half-Back) and Jaxon Williams (Full Forward).

Among the new recruits are former VFL centre half-back Liam Hayes, Wonthaggi Power forward and rebounding defender Jaxon Williams, Fish Creek ruckman Lachie Gale, and U18 Victoria Country representative Jobe Scapin.

Mitchell Ward (Wing) and Jimmy O'Neill (Forward) lining up for Inverloch-Kongwak.

Tate Short and Nick Baltas will both be missed as they head to East Malvern to play.

Short started with Eastern Ranges in the TAC Cup, followed by five seasons with Footscray in the VFL. He went on to shine with Caulfield Grammarians as vice-captain and a Big V representative, before playing a pivotal role in Inverloch’s premiership win.

Nick Baltas added serious firepower when it was needed. A former VFL-listed player at Richmond and the Bulldogs, Nick’s last three seasons at Inverloch saw him kick 30+ goals each year as a mid-forward.

Sea Eagles netball coaches Bec Massaro (A Grade), Sam Cox (U11) and Georgia Martin (Co-Coach B Grade) are training at Inverloch.

A Grade netball coach, Bec Massaro, who started her netball journey as a junior and senior player at Traralgon/Tyers United before moving to Inverloch ten years ago, said the Sea Eagles would continue to mix it up to allow for junior development in the U17S.

“We’ve recruited well,” said Bec.

Bella Schmidt (GS) and Eva Garnham (C) have joined the Sea Eagles from Dalyston.

Among the key players for Inverloch-Kongwak in 2026 are former A-grade premiership player and Victorian Netball League representative Renee Pilkington, playing mid-court or defence, and Kate French, an experienced all-rounder again playing mid-court or defence and another member of the 2023 A Grade premiership side.