Community gets right behind Nyora Juniors 'Big Freeze Day'

There can be no doubt that the level of awareness given to the otherwise mysterious illness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND), by the late Neil Daniher, has boosted community initiatives to find a cure... including at Nyora.

The third annual Big Freeze Day for MND, organised by the Nyora Junior Football Club, with the support of the Tooradin Dalmore Junior Football Club on Saturday, May 31 was a big success with a record amount of money raised for Motor Neurone Disease research.

THERE can be no doubt that the level of awareness given to the otherwise mysterious illness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND), by the late Neil Daniher, has boosted community initiatives to find a cure.

And such was the case when the Nyora Junior Football Club held its third annual ‘Big Freeze Day’ on Sunday, May 31, in conjunction with the Tooradin Dalmore Junior Football Club.

And it wasn’t just the activities on the day that contributed to a record $11,742.36 being raised.

Prior to the event, you could buy MND beanies and socks, there were tickets in the raffles and you could also go online and sponsor any or all of the club officials, coaches, players and supporters who had been nominated for the ice bucket challenge.

Pictures: Top, ice bucket challenge action and, right, one of the nominees Scott. Below left, Nathan, Bec and Adam all dressed and ready to go for the ice bucket challenge. middle Nyora Under 12s in their MND socks, and right, more of the ice bucket nominees.

“The event was a huge success again. I’m just so proud of the way the whole committee comes together to work on this and how the club and the community gets right behind us to support it,” said junior president Shannon Gallagher.

“As well as the fundraising efforts leading up to the day, the Under 14 girls’ side played and participated on Friday night, and a lot of the parents brought down muffins and cakes and slices to sell.

“We were one of the first clubs to hold a Big Freeze Day and we’ve increased our total each year from $9237.20 last year to $11,742.36 this year.

“It’s pleasing to see more clubs taking it on now.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the junior committee and, in particular, to Carolyn Maynard for her kind donations.

“Also, to the Tooradin Dalmore Junior Football Club, who donate to the day as well, it wouldn’t be what it is without their support and involvement.”

The Under 14 Girls Team, in their MND socks, also supported the fundraiser on Friday night.

The main event on an already big day with Under 8, Under 10, Under 12 and Under 14 mixed football matches, was the ice bucket challenge, which were again well supported.

The event has quickly grown into the most anticipated day on the Nyora Junior Football Club calendar and according to Shannon, it’s getting bigger and bigger.