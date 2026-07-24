Three trophies and a massive move for Bena basketball star

Dallas Loughridge’s remarkable rise continues to unfold, as the 22-year-old collected three honours at the NBL1 South Awards and has secured an opportunity playing overseas.

Bena basketball star Dallas Loughridge celebrates her three-trophy haul at the 2026 NBL1 South Awards.

Dallas Loughridge’s remarkable rise continues to unfold, as the 22-year-old collected three honours at the NBL1 South Awards and has secured an opportunity playing with one of the leading college basketball programs in the United States.

Bena’s very own basketball star was crowned the 2026 NBL1 South Women’s Most Valuable Player at the competition’s recent awards ceremony, following an outstanding regular season for the Casey Cavaliers.

On top of that, she also received the comp’s leading scorer award and was selected in the All-NBL1 South First Team, completing an impressive three-trophy haul.

The dynamic point guard proved herself to be an all-around threat, averaging a league-leading 25.84 points alongside 5.26 assists, 3.63 rebounds and 1.89 steals per game.

It’s just the latest achievement for Loughridge, who received the WNBL’s Betty Watson Breakout Player of the Year Award in February after an impressive season with the Adelaide Lightning.

Loughridge’s road to success hasn’t been cruisy though.

She suffered an ACL injury during the preseason of the 2022-23 WNBL campaign, ruling her out of what would have been her first season with the Southside Flyers.

“My journey’s been a bit of a rollercoaster,” she said.

“My injury, for me at the time, was extremely hard. But I think I learned so much about myself.

“I think I just try and work as hard as I can to be the best version of myself that I can.”

Following her injury, Loughridge returned stronger.

Strong enough to develop into one of the most productive guards in Australian basketball.

After spending much of her journey with Dandenong, Loughridge made the move to Casey for the 2026 NBL1 South season.

She said the staff and volunteers at Casey made the transition an easy one.

“Making the move over to you guys wasn’t an easy decision, but you’ve made it a really smooth transition, so I’m really appreciative of you guys and the coaching staff also,” she said.

“You set us up for success. We’ve had a really exciting season and can’t wait to bring on finals.”

Dallas Loughridge in action for Adelaide Lightning during her breakout 2025–26 WNBL season.

Loughridge said her experience as a professional point guard also helped her develop more of a leadership role.

“I think being a point guard, you have to have a bit of natural leadership,” she said.

“I think I’ve been able to come over to Cavs and just kind of lead and give them my experience that I have.”

Casey will begin its finals campaign against the Waverley Falcons on Sunday, August 2.

“We’ve had a rollercoaster of a season,” Loughridge said.

“We’ve had ins and outs, injuries, and everyone that’s stepped onto the floor stepped up and played their role, so it’s exciting.”

At the end of Casey’s finals campaign, another major challenge awaits Loughridge, as she recently committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines for the 2026-27 American college basketball season.

Michigan competes in the NCAA Division 1 (National Collegiate Athletic Association), the highest and most prestigious level of college basketball in the United States.

Loughridge joins the program at an exciting time, with the Michigan Wolverines women’s team coming off what is arguably the most successful season in its history, finishing the overall season with 28 wins and seven losses, and establishing itself as one of the best programs in the country.

The team also placed equal-second in the Big Ten and reached the NCAA Elite Eight, just the second Elite Eight appearance in the program’s history.

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico said Loughridge would add scoring, playmaking and another experienced ball-handler to the Wolverines’ backcourt.

“We are excited about adding Dallas to our program,” Barnes Arico said.

“She has experience playing against tremendous competition, which has prepared her for the transition to this level.

“She is just an unbelievable scorer and will give us another threat with her decision-making and playmaking.”

Loughridge will also arrive at the Wolverines with international experience, having represented Australia at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup and the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship.

Loughridge began her junior basketball journey with Poowong before later playing with Warragul and Dandenong.

Now, after overcoming a serious knee injury and firmly establishing herself as one of Australia’s best talents, the Bena product will take the next step in her career overseas.