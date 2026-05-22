Phillip Island gets first purpose-built bike jump park

Sunset Strip facility opens at Phillip Island Road junction, first of multiple projects from Council's August 2024 implementation plan.

From left, Cr Mat Morgan, Cr Rochelle Halstead and Cr Tracey Bell at the opening of the Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park, with Cr Halstead speaking on witnessing the project's journey from early concept and strategy development through to delivery.

Phillip Island riders have a new place to test the air after Bass Coast Shire Council officially opened the Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park at the busy junction of Phillip Island Road and Back Beach Road.

The opening drew local students, Bass Coast Mountain Bike Association members, contractors, councillors and Council staff to the small triangular Council road reserve, which has been transformed into a purpose-built riding destination just up the road from the MotoGP circuit turn-off and the Penguin Parade.

Young riders from local schools were among the first to hit the trails.

The park is the first project delivered from Council's Mountain Bike, BMX and Pump Track Implementation Plan, adopted in August 2024, with the implementation planning completed in 2025.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the result showed what could be achieved when Council worked closely with the local community.

"How good is this? A proper spot for locals and visitors to get out, get active and have a bit of fun on two wheels," Cr Tessari said.

"Whether you're just starting out or chasing something a bit more adventurous, there's something here for everyone. We just ask people to ride respectfully, look after the space and enjoy everything our great outdoors has to offer.

"These trails show what's possible when you team up with passionate local groups and get on with delivering for the community."

The Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park includes three purpose-built trails, each with its own character and story.

The Sunset Strip site was chosen as an early project because it sat on existing shared pathway, already had informal trails running through it and had a cleared central area in native vegetation that gave trail builders a natural starting point.

The finished design includes three purpose-built trails, each named with a nod to local character.

Sunset Blvd is the smooth beginner trail, named for the Hollywood-style flair of the Sunset Strip hamlet.

Ice Box is the intermediate run, paying tribute to earlier generations of riders and trail builders. Local lore says an old fridge once sat on the site and formed the foundation of a jump.

Express is the advanced trail, fast and unforgiving, and named for the local surf break that gives Phillip Island riders and surfers their edge.

The site also has landscaping, fencing and signage, with room for future planting and ongoing improvements.

More than 800 cubic metres of fill, along with granitic sand and topsoil, were used to shape the trails, with extra planting to follow in partnership with Landcare over coming months.

The trails were built by Local Trail Co with support from local contractor Pete Sund, delivering the facility for about $80,000.

Council worked in close partnership with the Bass Coast Mountain Bike Association, whose input shaped a design that caters to all skill levels, and with neighbouring residents who came along for the journey and helped make sure the trails would be a positive addition to the area.