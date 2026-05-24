Wilson slams stalled hospital and derelict old tech site in Wonthaggi visit

Coalition pledges 25 per cent of all new state infrastructure spending for regional Victoria if elected in November

From left, Danny O'Brien, Jess Wilson, Rochelle Halstead and Melina Bath at the old tech site on Sunday.

State Opposition leader Jess Wilson visited Wonthaggi on Sunday to slam Labor's failure to deliver the promised Wonthaggi Hospital upgrade or revive the old tech site.

She was joined by Nationals leader Danny O'Brien, Liberal candidate for Bass Rochelle Halstead and State Nationals MP Melina Bath.

Standing in front of the old tech site at McBride Avenue, Ms Wilson said the building had been allowed to crumble while down the road the promised stage two and three redevelopment of the Wonthaggi Hospital had stalled.

"This is a site that has been let go into disrepair, to wrack and ruin under this Labor government," Ms Wilson said.

"It could be used for housing, it could be used for open space and redeveloped into an arts precinct to help allow this thriving community to have more access to the facilities and the infrastructure that they deserve.

"But under this Labor government, nothing. Nothing for seven years."

The 1.8 hectare site at the corner of McBride Avenue and Watt Street is owned and managed by the Victorian Department of Education and has been vacant since the end of 2019.

Bass Coast Shire Council secured $632,746 in federal funding through the regional Precincts and Partnerships Program earlier this month.

The council has since extended community consultation on the site's future by two weeks until Wednesday, June 3, with submissions still open.

Ms Wilson said the 2026-27 state budget had confirmed Labor would not deliver on its 2022 election promise to fund stages two and three of the Wonthaggi Hospital.

"This was a hospital that just before the last election in 2022, Daniel Andrews rolled into town and promised a further upgrade, stage two and three, hundreds of millions of dollars for a further upgrade," she said.

"Yet here we are in 2026 and nothing has happened.

"In fact, in this year's budget, it's clear that nothing will happen under Labor."

Pressed on whether a Liberal and Nationals government would commit to delivering the hospital, Ms Wilson would not be drawn on specifics.

"We'll have more to say about our plans for the healthcare network in Victoria over the coming months," she said.

The visit was tied to the Coalition's new Fair Share Guarantee announced on Saturday, committing 25 per cent of all new state infrastructure spending to regional Victoria if elected in November.

Ms Wilson said regional Victorians made up a quarter of the state's population but received only 12 per cent of infrastructure and capital spending under Labor.

Mr O'Brien said the commitment was firm.

Jess Wilson speaks at the old tech site with Liberal candidate for Bass Rochelle Halstead, State Nationals Leader Danny O'Brien and Nationals MLC Melina Bath.

"It's not an aim, it's not a target, it's a guarantee," Mr O'Brien said.

"We will deliver a 25 per cent share of infrastructure spending to regional Victoria.

"This is a 25 per cent guarantee. It's not a maximum, it's not a cap, and we will spend more if we need to in regional areas."

Mr O'Brien pointed to the old tech site as a symbol of the neglect.

"Making sure that we get things done like the Wonthaggi Hospital, like the building behind me here that's been left derelict now for seven or eight years by the Labor government," he said.

Ms Halstead said Bass deserved better.

"We've been neglected in the regions for a very long time while we've had this Labor government," Ms Halstead said.

"I'm really pleased to see that the Liberals are offering to change that."

Following the recent state budget release, Ms Bath accused Labor of effectively abandoning a combined $965 million election commitment to the Wonthaggi and West Gippsland hospitals, saying the four-year-old promise had been given "mere peanuts".

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari was also present.

Other matters touched on at the press conference included alleged cost blowouts on the North East Link road project, the proposed Coalition response to corruption on Big Build worksites and questions about One Nation's regional vote.

Ms Wilson said the North East Link had blown out from a $5 to $10 billion project to more than $26 billion and pledged a Royal Commission into the Big Build if elected.

She rejected suggestions the Fair Share Guarantee was a response to One Nation gaining ground in regional seats.

"No, it's because we actually want to stand up for regional Victorians," Ms Wilson said.

Mr O'Brien also used the press conference to pay tribute to Sale-born Collingwood star Scott Pendlebury, calling him a great Gippslander.

"It pains me as a Carlton supporter to say it, and I know Jess will be happy, but he has just been a legend of the game," Mr O'Brien said.

Mr O'Brien said he played in the thirds at Sale when Pendlebury's father Nobby was in the seniors, with the future record-breaker still a small child running around the club.

Pendlebury played his record-breaking 433rd game at the MCG Saturday night, becoming the all-time AFL games record holder.