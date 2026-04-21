Embracing autism on the Bass Coast for World Autism Month

WORLD Autism Understanding Month has been celebrated on the Bass Coast with students from the Bass Coast Specialist School contributing their thoughts and feelings on a poster about living on the spectrum.

Nicole Reed, Kai, Zac (School Captain), Emmit, Harriet Nunan (Bass Coast Shire Access Equity), Alex, Cr Tracey Bell, Jourdan, Lea Buscher (Bass Coast Specialist School), Ava, Bonnie Patterson (Bass Coast Specialist School) and Natalie. B04_1726

WORLD Autism Understanding Month has been celebrated on the Bass Coast with a diversity awareness poster supported by Bass Coast Shire and Bass Coast Specialist School.

Acknowledging the strengths of autistic people World Autism Understanding Month recognises that meaningful understanding takes time.

Students from Bass Coast Specialist School each contributed their own thoughts and feelings about living on the spectrum.

Zachary explained that everyone with autism is different with their own strengths and challenges. Many have a strong focus and unique and creative ways of thinking.

Jourdan said being an inclusive friend means including people who have autism.

“Some might not like loud places, being touched or big crowds,” he said.

Alex explained that some people understand words exactly as they are said.

“Say exactly what we mean,” said Alex.

“Pull up your socks” can be confusing for some. Another example was “Please open a window” rather than “Can you open a window?”

Jordan wrote that autism anxiety is a feeling of very strong fear, worry or stress. It happens because people with autism experience the world in a different way, which can make everyday life feel unpredictable or too much to handle.

Chad said he had an awesome exceptional memory.

“People with autism are less influenced by social pressure, are honest and reliable, can problem solve and are creative, and can focus on topics for a long time,” said Chad.

Suggestions for ways to help autistic students included keeping noise down by closing doors and speaking softly, providing quiet spaces, allowing headphones and small fidget tools, keeping routines the same, and allowing students to take short breaks.

Bass Coast Shire Access and Equity Officer Harriet Nunan said students led by teacher Lea Buscher designed the poster for parents and students to help understand autism.

“It’s an incredible poster,” said Harriett.

“The more diverse we can make our tables the better the outcome.”

Ms Nunan said the project had been a learning opportunity for council staff.

“A really helpful tool.”

Ms Buscher said the idea was to show the community that all students are not the same and that everyone is different, with different autistic challenges.

“This isn’t just schoolwork, it’s part of the Victorian Pathways Certificate,” she said.

The Victorian Pathways Certificate (VPC) is an inclusive, flexible option designed for students who, for various reasons, aren’t able or ready to complete the VCE or VCE VM.

“It is project-based learning.”

Bass Coast Shire Connected Communities Coordinator Nick Grant-Collins said more diverse organisations are better organisations.

Cr Tracey Bell said it was great to have a relationship with the specialist school.

“To have a connection between council and the specialist school is fantastic,” said Cr Bell.

“It’s an opportunity to hear from the students about how we can help them in the community.”

Ms Buscher said the main thing was to get out to the community how much the students were doing.

“One student already has a part-time job working at the BP service station,” she said.

Admitting that some still face stigma from similar aged students Ms Buscher said specialist school students are often overlooked or rejected for work experience.

“Quite often, the community is not confident in knowing how to deal with students from the specialist school,” said Ms Buscher.

“Our pathway students have been studying for a Certificate in Horticulture.”

Simple ways you can help students on the autism spectrum to feel more comfortable, include encouraging an attitude of celebration rather than tolerance, and providing a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Take the time to listen, you never know what you’ll learn. Try seeing beyond autism to recognise an individual’s strengths and talents which can foster a deeper connection and build mutual respect. Using visual supports whenever possible is also helpful.

For more information about understanding, engaging and celebrating the strengths, interests and aspirations of people on the autism spectrum go to aspect.org.au.