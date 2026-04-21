Have your say on heritage considerations

South Gippsland Shire Council looks to protect heritage value of towns

Loch is one of the towns being considered for a heritage overlay.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council invites residents of Loch, Fish Creek, Toora, and Korumburra to help shape the future of their townships as part of the South Gippsland Heritage Precincts Project.

Council states that it aims to identify and protect the unique historical character and charm of four specific areas, these being primarily the commercial centres of Loch, Fish Creek, and Toora, and the residential precinct of Radovick Street in Korumburra.

While consideration is being given to applying heritage overlays to these areas, the initial step involves council working with consultants and engaging with the community.

“It’s all about protecting the heritage values but also having as minimal impact as possible on the landowners,” council’s Strategic Planning Coordinator Ken Griffiths said.

He stressed there is a lot of misunderstanding about what a heritage overlay does, with British architecture programs addressing strict heritage controls, many of which are not relevant to Australia.

The emphasis of heritage overlay controls locally is on planning matters, not on compelling people to maintain their properties.

Buildings would be graded on their significance, with controls customised accordingly, making it important for council to work with landowners in preparation of appropriate controls as the heritage project develops.

“As South Gippsland continues to grow in popularity and face increasing development pressures, it is important that the history, identity and distinctive look and feel that residents and visitors value are carefully preserved,” council states.

Proximity to the Great Southern Rail Trail and recognition that heritage values play an important role in attracting visitors and supporting the local economy were important factors in choosing the proposed precincts.

A 2004 heritage study was also influential, with consultants from ‘Heritage Workshop’ having recently reassessed the buildings from the street and remapped the precincts with modified boundaries.

Council is seeking community feedback before any planning changes are considered, with a series of community workshops planned.

Details for these are:

· Korumburra: Tuesday 12 May, 3pm-4.30pm at Scout Hall at Coleman Park (Queen Street)

· Loch: Tuesday 12 May, 6pm-7.30pm at Loch Public Hall, 16 Smith Street

· Fish Creek: Thursday 14 May, 3pm-4.30pm at Fish Creek Hotel (Oberon Room), 1 Old Waratah Road

· Toora: Thursday 14 May, 6pm-7.30pm at Toora Community Hall (Committee Room), 23 Grey Street. Space is limited due to room size.

For those unable to attend in person, a detailed Project Fact Sheet and other resources are available on council’s Your Say website.

Feedback gathered during this consultation process will directly influence the final recommendations.

“What makes these towns special is their history, character and the stories reflected in their streets and buildings; this project is about protecting and celebrating that unique identity, while still allowing towns to grow and evolve in a thoughtful way,” South Gippsland Shire Mayor Nathan Hersey said.

For more information, visit yoursay.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/heritage-precincts-project