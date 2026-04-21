Gippsland Hills CWA attracts 681 entries for 71st exhibition

THE 71st Exhibition of Handicrafts, Art and Home Industries presented by the Gippsland Hills Group of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria at the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre wrapped up after a big weekend on Sunday, April 19.

First prize in the cookery section for pikelets at the Gippsland Hills Group CWA's 71st exhibition of Handicrafts, Art and Home Industries went to Lynn Missen of the Poowong and District CWA Branch. The secret to good pikelets, according to Lynn, is to rest your batter before you cook.

THE 71st Exhibition of Handicrafts, Art and Home Industries presented by the Gippsland Hills Group of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria at the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre wrapped up after a big weekend on Sunday, April 19.

And among the hundreds who visited the exhibition over the three days, or simply called in for a homemade CWA morning tea, lunch or afternoon tea, there were two members in attendance who were present, as children, at the very first Exhibition in 1954.

There were 681 entries, with 68 members entering from 10 branches participating, including from Gippsland Hills Group: Bena, Inverloch, Kardella, Leongatha Twilight, Meeniyan, Mirboo, Mirboo North Night Owls, Poowong & District and from South Gippsland Group: Fish Creek and Yarram.

There were 18 judges including 14 accredited CWA judges from areas outside this group, plus art, photography and horticulture judges.

Approximately 50 other volunteers, who were stewards, recorders, officials, furniture movers, caterers and in various other roles assisted in setting up and officiating at the exhibition.

Eat your heart out! There was an astonishing array of award-quality cakes, slices, biscuits and cakes on display at the Gippsland Hills Group CWA exhibition in Korumburra recently.

From the incredible array of cakes, slices and other homemade treats, to jams and preserves, craft, handmade toys, flowers and more.

The work is clever, intricate, interesting and fun.

A group of ladies from the CWA branch at Yarram were still laughing about the day they made Papier-Mâché masks from recycled paper.

“This one was made from the raffle tickets collected from the Yarram Country Club. I think we got more mess on ourselves than did on what we were making,” said Kerry Kretschmer, whose painted model won second prize in the ‘Article from Recycled Materials’.

“And then a few of us covered ourselves in paint when we painted them up the next week,” said Heather Hall.

Loris Tuxen of the Meeniyan CWA Branch won the 'Best Exhibit in Craft' for this exquisite silk scarf with woolen felt features.

But, that’s what it’s all about isn’t it, said chief steward Vanessa Fisher, who as well as playing a key role in setting up the exhibition of more than 650 entries, has quite a few pieces in the show herself.

“After I had my first child and was hoping to have a second, so I joined the Meeniyan branch in the meantime for a bit of fun and friendship. My kids are at school now but I’m still a member. Still enjoying it,” said Vanessa.

Some might say she’s not the stereotype of a CWA member but the group has been reinventing itself over the past decade or so and attracting a lot more younger members. They knew they had to.

Among the award winners were the following, top from left, Grand Aggregate winner (Elinor Scott Individual Aggregate Cup) Beronia Jarvis of Poowong & District Branch, Best Exhibit in Jams, Jellies and Preserves 'Apricot Jam' by Thelma Hutchison, and best fruit cake Vanessa Fisher Meeniyan, bottom from left, third in fuit cake section Margaret Stollery Mirboo, best raspberry jam Vanessa Fisher and first prize in crochet toys Vanessa Fisher.

Convenor of the exhibition Thelma Hutchison summed it up.

“It’s a tough old world out there and we’ve really got to get together and make the most of it,” said Thelma.

And to lift the tone, ventured the ‘Sentinel-Times’ reporter. The CWA is doing its fair share of the heavy lifting.

“Yes, we do try,” said Thelma.

She was delighted with the number of entries received and the support from right across the region, including from branches including Bena, Inverloch, Kardella, Leongatha Twilight, Meeniyan, Mirboo, Mirboo North Night Owls, Poowong and District and Group Craft sessions; especially after the big effort that went into the 70th birthday event last year.

“We had a lot of support from friends and family setting up the show and we’ve got the Bass Group doing the catering.”

And on that score, you will not find a better morning tea, lunch or afternoon tea in the district while the exhibition is in full swing; piping-hot cups of tea or coffee, Devonshire tea with real jam and cream, date scones, homemade slices and cakes… do yourself a favour!

Gippsland MHR Mary Aldred with Horticulture award winner Marilyn Mackie, also second most successful exhibitor and Chief steward Vanessa Fisher at the 71st Gippsland Hills Group CWA exhibition at Korumburra recently

Award winners

The Country Women’s Association of Victoria Inc, Gippsland Hills Group 71st Exhibition of Handicrafts, Art & Home Industries was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 17, 18, 19. The official party at the opening on Friday included Convenor Thelma Hutchison, Group President Karen Wolswinkel, Creative Arts Committee Chairperson of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria Ms Heather Scott, Ms Mary Aldred Federal Member for Monash, Councillor John Kennedy representing South Gippsland Shire Council, and Chief Steward Mrs Vanessa Fisher

Thelma Hutchison won the Best Produce Aggregate trophy, presented by Cr John Kennedy.

Following the welcome and a few words from the special guests, the convenor announced the prize winners:

Branch Aggregate: Third place with 376 points Bena Branch , second place with 774 points Poowong & District Branch, first Place with 810 points Meeniyan Branch.

And in the award for the branch with the highest points as a percentage of the branch membership, first Poowong & District Branch, with the very high score of 86%.

There was also a special award for the branches where every member participated in the exhibition. This year the award went to Kardella Branch.

The Aggregate winners at the Gippsland Hills Group CWA exhibition at Korumburra recently were, from left, individual aggregate winners, Maryke Dann (Bena) 3rd, Delilah Facey (Meeniyan) 1st Junior, and Marilyn Mackie (Meeniyan) 2nd.

Other awards: Branch Exhibit Handicrafts third place Poowong & District Branch, second place Kardella Branch, first place Meeniyan Branch and the Presentation Award went to Meeniyan Branch.

Branch Exhibit: Home Industries Third Place Meeniyan Branch Second Place Bena Branch, First Place Mirboo Branch and the Presentation Award goes to Bena Branch.

Branch Exhibit: Horticulture Third Place Mirboo North Night Owls Branch Second Place Mirboo Branch, First Place Kardella Branch and the Presentation Award goes to Kardella Branch.

Prize winners at the Gippsland Hills Group CWA 2026 exhibition at Korumburra in April 2026 included, from left, Delilah Facey (Meeniyan) Junior Aggregate winner, Margaret Stollery (Mirboo) 1st Branch Home Industries, Evelyn Paterson (Meeniyan) 1st Branch Handcrafts, Heather Scott (Meeniyan) State Creative Arts Chairperson and Recorder, Leanne Tilson (Poowong & District) Best Exhibit in Photography, Jodi Loughridge (Poowong & District) 2nd in Branch Aggregate, Maryke Dann (Bena) 3rd in Branch Aggregate, 3rd in Individual Aggregate, and Best Exhibit in Embroidery, Cr John Kennedy South Gippsland Shire, Marilyn Mackie (Meeniyan) 1st in Branch Aggregate, 2nd in Individual Aggregate and Best Exhibit in Horticulture, Mary Aldred MP for Monash.

Among those volunteering to set up and run the CWA exhibition were Heather Scott recorder, Jodi Loughridge steward and Leanne Tilson steward.

The awards for the best exhibits in each class are as follows:

Knitting, Crochet, Lace & Handkerchiefs Lesley Beakley (Inverloch) (Child’s knitted jacket) (Section 3 Entry No.4)

Sewing, Patchwork, Appliqué & Quilts Robyn Hoekstra (Mirboo North Night Owls) smocked baby frock (Section 32 Entry No. 1

Embroidery and Canvas Work Maryke Dann (Bena) Brazilian Embroidered stool (Section 53, Entry No. 1)

Toys and Dolls Beronia Jarvis (Poowong & District) (Set of two dolls dressed as nuns) (Section 85, Entry No. 1)

Craft Loris Tuxen (Meeniyan) Felted scarf (Section 97, Entry No. 1)

Art Anne Fries (Poowong & District) (Botanical - orchid) (Section 121, Entry No. 3)

Photography Leanne Tilson (Poowong & District) Worlds in Miniature: insect on leaf (Section 129, Entry No. 3)

Jams, Jellies and Preserves Thelma Hutchison (Poowong & District) (Apricot jam) (Section 152, Entry No. 1)

Cookery Beronia Jarvis (Poowong & District) Chocolate fudge (Section 209, Entry No. 1

Horticulture Marilyn Mackie (Meeniyan) (Floral Art arrangement As I like it) (Section 217, Entry No. 3

Kerry Kretschmer, Heather Hall and Beth Shay from the Yarram Branch of the CWA were still laughing about the day they Papier-Mâché objects from recycled paper including this fetching piece (front green and black swirls).

The prize for the Junior Member with the highest number of aggregate points was awarded to Delilah Facey of Meeniyan Branch, with 88 points. Delilah gained 12 prizes, five first prizes, five second prizes and two third prizes. Congratulations, Delilah.

Third Place in the Individual Aggregate, with 244 points, was awarded to Maryke Dann of Bena Branch. Second Place in the Individual Aggregate, with 248 points, was awarded to Marilyn Mackie of Meeniyan Branch. First Place in the Individual Aggregate, and the winner of the Elinor Scott Individual Aggregate Cup, with 284 points, was Beronia Jarvis of Poowong & District Branch.