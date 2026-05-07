Council says dog beach access won’t change as dog park opens

Bass Coast Shire Council has reassured residents of Inverloch that the town’s new fenced dog park won’t affect current dog access rules on local beaches.

Inverloch’s new fenced dog park in Headland Way is now open.

BASS Coast Shire Council has reassured residents of Inverloch that the town’s new fenced dog park won’t affect current dog access rules on local beaches.

Now open and available for use, the Headland Way Fenced Dog Park still has some final tree planting to be completed in May.

The project is being delivered ahead of schedule as a Year One action as part of Council’s 2026-2029 Domestic Animal Management Plan.

It comes amid community discussion regarding dogs in public spaces. More specifically, there have been concerns from some Inverloch residents that the construction of a new inland dog park could lead to the implementation of tighter restrictions around dog access at the town’s beaches.

Council said there was no connection between the new fenced dog park and dog access on beaches.

“There is no connection between the Headland Way dog park and dog access arrangement on Inverloch beaches,” a Council spokesperson said.

“The dog park provides much-needed additional open space for dogs and their owners and does not change current or future beach access rules.”

The new fenced park currently operates as one singular off-leash area, opting not to divide the space into separate areas for smaller and larger dogs.

Council said it had spoken with community members about the current design and possible opportunities, with those ideas to be considered as part of future stages or enhancements.

The works included site preparation, perimeter fencing and gates, an airlock, surface treatment, an accessible carpark, signage, seating and a water fountain with dog bowls.

The project will come to a total of $81,208, excluding GST, and was funded completely by Bass Coast Shire Council.

The Inverloch dog park is part of the broader Domestic Animal Management Plan, which originally identified the need for additional inland fenced dog parks as a key priority in the first two years of the plan.

The new park also comes as Council seeks feedback on its Draft Dogs in Public Places Guidelines.

The draft guidelines will help guide further decisions regarding dog off-leash and dog-free areas across the Bass Coast.

Council said the guidelines aimed to provide a consistent framework for establishing new inland dog parks and setting regulations at inland reserves and beaches to achieve a balance between recreational dog use and wildlife protection.

The consultation follows the development of the Domestic Animal Management Plan, which Council said was shaped by feedback from dog owners, non-dog owners, environmental groups and residents.

Council acknowledged that the community has “strongly held and often differing views,” when it comes to this subject matter, with some people wanting more off-lead opportunities, while others have raised concerns about safety and potential environmental impacts.

The Draft Dogs in Public Places Guidelines are open for consultation until Wednesday, May 13.