Volunteers wanted at Bass Coast Winter Shelter

Paul Milkins (Salvation Army Leongatha), Nick Grant-Collins (Bass Coast Shire Council), Liz Jacobs (Bass Coast Winter Shelter committee member and Housing Matters Bass Coast), David Rooks (chair Bass Coast Winter Shelter), Linda Livett (Bass Coast Winter Shelter project coordinator), Wendy Elson (former Bass Coast Winter Shelter project coordinator), Albert Depares (Bass Coast Winter Shelter committee member and volunteer), Josie Kent (Bass Coast Winter Shelter committee member and volunteer) and Lynore Mercer (Bass Coast Winter Shelter committee member) are calling for volunteers to support the Bass Coast Winter Shelter.

THE Bass Coast Winter Shelter is preparing to open its doors for the winter season.

The winter shelter will provide vital overnight refuge for people experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year.

Opening in Cowes on Wednesday June 3, the shelter will operate Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights throughout June, July and August.

A community-led initiative, the winter shelter relies on local support and is now calling for volunteers to help make this year’s program possible.



“If you’re local to the Bass Coast area or nearby and have time to give, volunteering is a powerful way to make a meaningful difference in someone’s life,” Winter Shelter project coordinator Linda Livett said.

“There are a range of roles we need to fill, from preparing meals and setting up beds to simply offering a welcoming presence for guests. You don’t need specialised experience. You just need to be reliable, compassionate and willing to help create a safe and respectful environment.”

Volunteers are needed across three key shifts throughout June, July and August.

The evening shift runs from 5.30pm to 10pm and involves setting up, welcoming guests, serving dinner, keeping company through conversations and games, and cleaning up.

The overnight shift runs from 10pm to 6am and involves helping to maintain a safe, calm environment alongside another volunteer and supporting guests as needed.

The breakfast shift runs from 6am to 9am and involves preparing and serving

breakfast, engaging with guests and assisting with pack-up.

The winter shelter is also seeking a catering coordinator to oversee the organisation of evening meals and breakfasts.

Volunteer safety and wellbeing are a top priority.

All volunteers will receive a detailed volunteer handbook and comprehensive training covering topics such as homelessness, trauma awareness, mental health, shelter operations and safety protocols.

Anyone can contribute through time, skills or financial donations.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, hold a valid Working with Children Check, attend training and provide a referee.

Training sessions will be held at the Phillip Island Community and Learning Centre (PICAL), 16 Warley Avenue, Cowes, on Thursday May 28 from 5pm to 7pm and Friday May 29 from 10am to noon.

Volunteers are only required to attend one training session.

Now is the time to get involved and help build a more compassionate community this winter.

To register your interest, visit basscoastwintershelter.wordpress.com and complete the online application form.

Alternatively, email wintersheltervol@gmail.com to request a form.

Completed applications can be returned via email or submitted in person at Phillip Island Community and Learning Centre (PICAL), Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

To access the shelter, individuals experiencing homelessness must complete a brief assessment with The Salvation Army Homelessness Services Gippsland.

Appointments can be made by calling 5667 5200 from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.