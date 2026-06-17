Cr Finlay fails to win rates freeze support from fellow councillors

Others say that would result in reduced services for community

Cr Steve Finlay fought a lone battle against a rate increase.

THOSE calling for a rates freeze in South Gippsland Shire had a friend in the council chamber on Wednesday in Cr Steve Finlay but he was on his own, other councillors arguing that isn’t a practical option.

They stressed the State Government’s 2.75 per cent cap on rate increases is already a major constraint for Victorian councils, not keeping pace with inflation.

While a polite tone was maintained, there was clearly frustration with Cr Finlay’s position, Mayor Nathan Hersey among those arguing the Budget is a responsible one that has taken many hours of diligent work by councillors and council staff.

“We’ve not simply added CPI to last year’s figures in any area; instead, councillors have worked line by line with our senior leadership team examining each department’s budget, identifying savings and making changes to ensure we can continue to deliver the services our community needs and relies on,” Cr Hersey said.

He noted council’s achievement in accomplishing a balanced Budget despite the current challenging environment and the restriction of rate capping.

Cr Finlay stressed that while council didn’t directly ask the community its views on various prospective rate rises, or even no rate rise, “One community group has done the work in that regard and come back to council with over 2,000 signatories petitioning council for no rate rise.”

He highlighted South Gippsland Shire’s dearer rates for residential properties relative to other municipalities in the region, Latrobe, Bass Coast and Cardinia, adding, “Those who move from Melbourne are shocked at the rates here.”

Cr Finlay asked for South Gippsland Shire Council to be a sector leader and tighten its belt, rejecting any rates increase, highlighting the fact many can’t afford to pay more in the current climate.

Cr Bron Beach is adamant the new Budget is fair.

Cr Bron Beach declared herself “100 per cent in support of this Budget”.

In a comment seemingly directed at Cr Finlay, she declared, “I will read my notes because it will come out much nicer.”

“We engaged, we listened and we shaped this Budget together; this Budget does deliver for today, it does prepare for tomorrow and respects the community’s contribution, albeit we’ve had to put some things on the wish list because of the volatile situation across the world,” Cr Beach said.

Cr Hersey backed her view on councillors’ high level of engagement in the Budget process, stating, “We were involved every step of the way and there was no surprise we couldn’t accommodate a rate (freeze) in this year’s Budget.”

“A responsible budget is not about short-term popularity; it is about long-term stewardship and we are responsible for that in this position,” Cr Beach said.

She acknowledged the petition received by council calling for a rates freeze but suggested it was light on detail.

“Whilst I’m always happy to listen to the community, rarely do petitions give the community the full story; let’s face it, most of us have signed a petition because we like the idea of it, but do we understand the full context underpinning the petition?”

Cr Beach argued the proposed zero rate rise would wipe just $65 off the average rates notice, a mere $1.25 per week, but said that would result in major service cuts in South Gippsland Shire.

She invited those calling for no rate rise to advise council how to achieve that without cutting services, or alternatively which services to cut.

Adoption of the Budget was carried six votes to one, with Councillors Scott Rae and Clare Williams absent.