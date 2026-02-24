Crowd favourites return for the Foster Show

The Foster Show returns on Saturday February 28 welcoming back the Best Mullet, Phillipson’s Dog High Jump, Gumboot Toss and Ferret Racing Cup along with the Spouse Shout.

A new record was set at last year’s Foster Show when Twix and Andrew Bradley took 1st place in the Phillipson’s Dog High Jump.

CAN your dog jump, can you race a ferret, or have you tried shouting at your spouse?

This year’s Foster Show on Saturday, February 28, welcomes back the Best Mullet, Phillipson’s Dog High Jump, Gumboot Toss and Ferret Racing Cup, along with the Spouse Shout, which is now in its third year.

Patrick from Toora is competing in the best mullet at the inaugural Foster Show Magnificent Mullet competition. B82_0825

The Foster Show has been a celebration of local agriculture for over 100 years, showcasing the finest of South Gippsland farm produce and rural living.

The people of Foster love their show, set around the Foster Showgrounds with striking views of the surrounding hills and Wilsons Promontory not too far away.

Among the highlights are the wood chop, exhibit shed, dog high jump, working dog trial, sheep exhibition, horses, giant pumpkins, cat show, fashion stage, magnificent mullet competition, calf classic, ferret racing, vintage tractors, sheaf tossing, the avenue of agriculture, photography and more.

Phillip MacCauley with a whopping 153kg Atlantic Giant pumpkin at the Foster Show. B67_0825

Get your family, friends or business together to buy one of 25 racing ferrets set to shine on show day ($50 each). If your ferret wins its race, you get your $50 back, and if it goes on to win the SG Off Road Ferret Racing Cup, you’ll go home with $500.

The 30th annual International Back-to-Back Wool Challenge will also be a feature of this year’s show in the sheep marquee. Wool is hand-shorn, spun and knitted in a race to finish a full adult-sized jumper all in one sitting.

There is plenty of free entertainment once you walk in the gate, including 300 free showbags as part of the Beeline Trail for kids, dancing displays, roving entertainment and magic, whip cracking demonstrations and workshops, a wildlife display and animal nursery, facepainting, and crafting with MyLi Library.

Tilly and Ella are riding Freckles and Bella, both winners at the Foster Show B65_0825

Paws and Ponies Leongatha are on board to deliver another great Pet Paw-rade with the chance to win fantastic prizes in one of the many categories including Best Fancy Dressed Pet.

Fashions on the Field is also back for 2026. It doesn't have to be a pretty dress your best or favourite farm-wear is ideal, or maybe you've made your own fashion garment, purchased a sustainable product or supported a local business when choosing your outfit.

Whatever you choose the Foster Show would love to see you on the fashion stage.

The Gumboot Toss is back, bigger than ever. Think you’ve got the perfect mix of power, precision and pure throwing flair? Step up and prove it. Each class has its own Golden Boot voucher up for grabs thanks to Bata Industrials.

The best tossers in Victoria will be in action for the annual sheaf tossing competition. Plenty of opportunity for you to try your shot at the great prize money on offer, so make sure you sign up for the novice and women's categories.

Nominations for most categories close Wednesday, February 25, 2026. You can email your entry form to fostershow@gmail.com or enter online via showday.online/show/foster

The 118th Foster & District Agricultural Show will be held on Saturday, February 28. Gates open at 9 am at the Foster Showgrounds.