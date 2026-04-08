Midnight a compelling and contemporary twist on a timeless tale

Newhaven College students from Years 7–12 will bring Midnight: The Cinderella Musical to life on stage at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre on May 1, 2 and 3.

Starring as Ella, Aoife O’Connell is no stranger to the Bass Coast region’s theatrical community, having starred in many local and College productions. During rehearsals, Aoife leads the cast through some of the memorable songs.

REHEARSALS are in full swing for Newhaven College’s annual Senior School production - always a highlight for both the College and the wider community. This year, students from Years 7–12 will bring Midnight: The Cinderella Musical to life on stage at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre. Midnight is an upbeat, feel-good production, blending comedy, heart and empowering messages - perfect for audiences who enjoy a modern take on one of the world's most beloved stories.

Performances will run on May 1, 2 and 3, promising to be a crowd favourite. The production provides a wonderful platform for students to showcase their passion and talent for the Performing Arts - an integral part of a Newhaven College education. For many younger cast members, it’s their first time on stage, performing alongside experienced senior students to deliver a truly memorable show.

Inspired by the Cinderella story, this enchanting and contemporary tale follows Ella - a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn’t want or need a so-called Prince Charming. Captivated by this intriguing stranger, the prince finds himself in unfamiliar territory and soon discovers that Ella is like no other.

Midnight reimagines its heroine as a force for change rather than a passive dreamer. With the help of the mysterious Ms Madrina, Ella crashes the ball - not to win the prince’s heart, but to convince him to reconnect with his ideals. They join forces to outwit the scheming King and secure justice for the kingdom. In the end, love flourishes not as a reward for endurance but as a partnership built on shared vision and strength, making Midnight a compelling and contemporary twist on a timeless tale.

The Newhaven College production of Midnight stars seasoned performers Finn Farley as the Prince and Aoife O’Connell as Ella. Rehearsals are underway for the show of the year.

With more than 50 cast members, the production is driven by passionate performers who are embracing the rehearsal process, showcasing impressive singing and dancing. Midnight will be brought to life with stunning costumes and sets that create a fairytale atmosphere - quite a spectacle!

The cast includes students who have long delighted local audiences in College and community productions, alongside fresh new talent.

The main cast includes Aoife O’Connell, Finn Farley, Felix Fothergill, Jemilla Prideaux, Meyanna Christensen, Matilda Abraham-Williams, Aisha Glass, Bede Prideaux, Charlee Pedersen, Aurelia Wallis, Holly Martelli, Jude Fisher, Finn Campbell Walker, Elsa Osabutey, Eve Oakley, Hamish Dakers-Hock and Mia Bowtell.

The specialty dance troupe brings an extra layer of wonder to many scenes and is made up of Jemilla Prideaux, Phoebe Helps, Abbie Wines, Matilda Baillie-Cotton, Mikayla Clark, Evie Hollings and Mia Bowtell.

Behind the scenes, students of all ages work alongside technical staff, learning and contributing as part of the team that brings the production to life.

Production Director, Lauren White, is excited to promote this year’s production.

“Packed with beautiful, soaring music and jaw-dropping, cleverly choreographed dance numbers, this spectacular production will leave you completely mesmerised from the very first note to the final curtain,” she said.

“This is the show everyone will be talking about. Don't miss your chance to be part of something truly unforgettable. Your invitation to the ball awaits!”

The show will be a memorable experience for everyone involved, and the hope is that the community will come out in full force to support the students' hard work and creativity.

There are four performances on May 1, 2 and 3. Bookings can be made via the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre website or www.trybooking.com/DJNBK