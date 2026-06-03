CUC Bass Coast unlocks scholarships for the region’s next generation of students

CUC Bass Coast staff outside the local learning hub with the centre’s 2027 scholarships and study programs now open for regional students.

FOR the fourth consecutive year, Country Universities Centre Bass Coast has launched its annual Scholarship Guide in partnership with the South Gippsland and Bass Coast Local Learning and Employment Network.

The 2027 guide includes information on a wide range of scholarships, grants and support programs available to regional students, and is now available for download via the QR code provided.

CUC Bass Coast widening participation officer Jarryd Blair said the Scholarship Guide helps students discover what financial support may be available, and empowers secondary students to take the next step in exploring their future options.

“With one in two of our students being the first in their family to study in higher education, this scholarship guide is an invaluable tool for regional secondary students to explore the financial support available to them,” Mr Blair said.

Leading the FutureBound program, Mr Blair highlighted how CUC Bass Coast is inspiring young people to explore higher education and future career opportunities.

“We offer university taster experiences, including both incursions and excursions, and bring current university students out to visit local schools to help students see what’s possible for their future,” he said.

The program is funded by the Regional Partnerships Program Pool and delivers a range of practical and engaging activities within local secondary schools. “We’re keen to engage with all local schools and look at ways that we can complement existing careers programs,” Mr Blair said.

The Scholarship Guide profiles local opportunities for students in the region and closely aligns with key research into raising aspirations and preparedness for young people’s futures.

CUC Bass Coast will also present its 2026 Student Achievement Award to one Year 12 student from each participating secondary school across the South Gippsland and Bass Coast region, recognising outstanding achievement, dedication and commitment to learning.

The award reflects the spirit of CUC Bass Coast, to live, study and achieve locally while inspiring others to do the same. Initiatives such as the annual Scholarship Guide and the CUC Achievement Award support aspirational thinking by recognising student potential and increasing awareness of the pathways and support available to regional learners.

CUC Bass Coast is a dedicated local learning hub that collaborates with schools, tertiary partners and other educational organisations to expand opportunities for students throughout the region.

Students have access to the Centre seven days a week, with high-speed technology, academic mentoring and a network of like-minded students creating a strong community learning environment.

For more information about the FutureBound program, and for anyone considering higher education now or in the future, call the team on 0472 741 451 or visit cucbasscoast.edu.au.