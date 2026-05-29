Family fun in Outtrim Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt

A variety of costumes added to the fun of the day throughout the Outtrim Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt, including Team Toy Story.

AFTER a slow start to ticket sales, the Outtrim Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt on Sunday May 17 proved community spirit is alive and well in South Gippsland.

Beginning and ending at the Outtrim Hall and Recreation Reserve, the family-friendly event saw locals and visitors pile into their cars for an afternoon of clues, laughter and exploration, raising about $1500 for the hall and reserve.

Organisers worried the event might struggle to attract participants but the community rallied behind the fundraiser.

Participants travelled through Wattle Bank, Kongwak, Inverloch and Wonthaggi, solving clues and completing challenges along the way.

Stops included the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi, collecting a token from Dirty Three Wines in Inverloch and a wander up the path at the Kongwak Church.

Teams put plenty of effort into dressing up with costumes ranging from Toy Story and Fred and George Weasley to Brock and Richards racing drivers.

The idea came from committee member Ian whose children grew up with family scavenger hunts at Easter.

“It was fantastic to watch the community get behind something fun and a little bit different,” organisers said.

The funds will go towards projects in the Outtrim Community Plan including signage, walking tracks, kitchen upgrades and mural paintings.

Organisers thanked Chapter Barn for first prize along with the South Gippsland Gliding Club, The Korumburra Middle Hotel, Townsend Nursery and Bakers Delight Leongatha.

Outtrim’s next community events are a Trivia Night on Saturday June 20 and a Bunnings Sausage Sizzle on Sunday June 28.