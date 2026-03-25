Dalyston Football Netball Club looking to the future

DALYSTON Football Netball Club has recruited strongly for season 2026 and is looking to the future with renewed optimism.

Developing young players and improving match fitness have been a focus for Magpies Senior Football Coach Mitch Hallahan, now in his third year at the club.

DALYSTON is looking to season 2026 with renewed optimism and a continued push to strengthen their family-first culture and players’ belief in a positive season ahead.

Dalyston will field U10, U12, U14, U16, and U18 junior football teams, U14 and Youth Girls football, and a Veterans football side for season 2026, with Hayden Wallis as Head Coach of the Veterans. Time for experienced heads, old warriors and club legends to dust off and lace up the boots one more time.

Magpies Senior Coach Mitch Hallahan has introduced match play simulation into pre-season training at Dalyston

Magpies’ Senior Football Coach Mitch Hallahan has recruited strongly, attracting half-back and on-baller Brad Monson, who returns after having travelled in 2025 and Matt Gundry from St Albans.

With his extensive experience, Gundry will bolster the senior squad, having played at VFL level for both Port Melbourne and the Northern Bullants and WAFL for South Fremantle.

A smooth-moving half-back/wing, Matt will be a welcome addition to the black and white.

Continuing from last season will be experienced players Jake Barry, Brady O’Toole, Brad Tilley and Jacob Morris. Missing from the side will be seasoned players Kyle Hutchison, who has returned to Frankston, and Kyle Kirk, who is travelling around Australia. A younger side this year Dalyston will continue to provide a pathway to senior football from the thirds, with Auskick the primary link between club juniors and the seniors.

Pre-season training has seen a lot of match play simulation and a focus on fitness.

With a senior playing squad of 45, the big challenge for the Magpies will be to gain depth.

Under the leadership of former VFL premiership player and J. J. Liston Trophy winner Mitch Hallahan, the Magpies are a side expected to show great improvement.

Creating space for each other on the field and working better as a team will be the key. With a loyal supporter base, Dalyston just needs the results to go their way for 2026 in what is always a tough competition in the WGFNC.

The first home game of the season will see a bucking bronco event at the club, and a ’76 players reunion is being planned for later in the year.

Dalyston will have three games at home in a row for the opening of the season and is keen to take advantage of the home ground advantage.

The Dalyston netball squads have had a great pre-season under A Grade coach Jenny McRae, with 100+ game player Ellie Farmer returning from Trafalgar and Bianca Monson from Poowong. Moving to Leongatha, Gemma Thomas will be missed at Dalyston.

Jenny McRae said the netball squad had been working hard with the U17S on fitness.

The future is looking good for Dalyston, according to A Grade Senior Netball Coach Jenny McRae.

“The future is looking good,” said Jenny.

Dalyston will field A, B, C & D Grade netball teams, and U17, U15, U13 and U11S all playing in the West Gippsland Competition. The Club is also about to get started with the popular Net Set Go netball program designed for children aged 5-10 to experience the joy of netball in a fun, safe, and welcoming community.