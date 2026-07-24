How they’re preparing schools for an early bushfire season

Three local schools, at Mirboo North and Tarwin Lower have benefited from a State Government grants program, announced on Friday, July 24, to protect school communities from bushfire risk with funding to clear vegetation and provide expert safety advice.

You don’t need to tell Mirboo North students and their families about the reality of the summer bushfire risk, after acrid smoke covered the town in January 2009 when the Delburn Complex blew up nearby so news of funding for bushfire mitigation works around both of the town’s schools has been well received.

THREE schools in South Gippsland have benefited from a State Government grants program, announced on Friday, July 24, to protect school communities from bushfire risk with funding to clear vegetation and provide expert safety advice.

Mirboo North Primary School $25,312.33, Tarwin Lower Primary School $20,067.54 and Mirboo North Secondary College $31,186.33 were named among 330 schools across 344 campuses to share in more than $8 million to clear vegetation around buildings well ahead of the dangerous season.

Mirboo North Secondary College Deputy Principal Melissa Neill was delighted to receive the funding for bushfire mitigation works.

“We have an annual program for reducing the bushfire risk around the school, not only clearing vegetation around the school, lopping trees and cutting back growth but also fire-proofing the school by replacing timber sleepers with concrete sleepers and other measures,” Ms Neill said.

“The funds will also go towards paying the person to do the work,” she said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll made the announcement noting that most of the funding was necessarily going to schools in regional Victoria “where families needed this protection most”.

“It’s never too early to prepare for bushfire season, so Labor is stepping in to protect school communities well before bushfire season begins,” said Minister Carroll.

“We’re not just protecting school communities this bushfire season, we’re giving them ongoing support for years to come.”

Since 2018, Labor has protected regional schools through vegetation clearance funding – now the Government is expanding this essential support.

Labor is also making sure bushfire-prone schools receive Bushfire Preparedness Vegetation Program grants get the expert ongoing support they need to stay safe.

Regular vegetation works mean safer school communities and buildings in the event of a bushfire.

That’s why schools will also get two visits every 3 years by an accredited Bushfire Planning and Design expert.

Through the School Support Program, the experts will give the schools a unique Vegetation Management Plan.

This means schools are kept safe as conditions and their school communities evolve.

Schools who need extra advice, such as from a specialist Bushfire Attack Level expert, are fully supported to do so.