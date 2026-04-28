Database of war veterans unveiled at Wonthaggi cemetery

The Wonthaggi RSL and Friends of the Wonthaggi Cemetery have handed over a Veterans Graves Directory to the Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust (SMCT).

Toni Cornelius (Sec. Wonthaggi RSL), Rod Gallagher (Life Member Inverloch RSL), Leah Slee (SMCT), Ruk Hernandez (SMCT), Renee Loeckenhoff (Friends of Wonthaggi Cemetery) and Mark Stephenson (Grants Officer Wonthaggi RSL) at the Wonthaggi cemetery for the hand over to SMCT of a directory of veteran's war graves. B08_1726

A SEVEN-year project to produce a Wonthaggi Cemetery Veterans Graves Directory has concluded with members of the Wonthaggi and Inverloch sub-branches of the RSL and Friends of the Wonthaggi Cemetery handing over the database to the Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust (SMCT).

The directory project was undertaken by volunteers dedicated to identifying and remembering those veterans who lie at rest in the Wonthaggi cemetery, and for the purpose of helping families to find the graves of their loved ones.

Local community member Renee Loeckenhoff and RSL Life Member Rodney Gallagher undertook the extensive research that formed the basis of the veteran grave directory.

“The project is now complete,” said Mr Gallagher.

“Some challenging work was done by the RSL to complete the database of veterans who were buried at this site in unmade graves,” said Mr Gallagher.

“It was time consuming, to make sure everything was meticulously correct.”

“After so many years of research, passing over the Wonthaggi Cemetery Veteran Graves Directory was a real joy. I can see everything moving forward now SMCT has taken the reins,” said Renee Loeckenhoff.

The veterans survey of the Wonthaggi cemetery revealed 47 Commonwealth war graves, 15 former prisoner of war graves and 74 miners’ graves, including 67 veterans who were discovered buried in unmarked graves.

The directory of veteran's burials was divided into two parts.

A Graves Index lists the grave and service details of veterans buried at the Wonthaggi cemetery, and a Veteran Burial Profile Directory provides a folio of profiles of each of the veterans buried at the cemetery.

The first burial was a veteran who served in the American Civil War.

More recent burials include veterans who served in the Vietnam War.

Veterans’ service details were identified from research carried out on nominal rolls, military records, genealogy studies and information from families.

As a result of the research, each veteran has a personal profile containing information about their service, public notices of their death and photographs of the grave site.

“SMCT will now maintain the records and photographs,” Mr Gallagher said.

A hard copy of the Wonthaggi Cemetery Veterans Graves Directory will be held at the Wonthaggi sub-branch of the RSL and SMCT and the RSL sub-branches are now looking to create a lasting memorial to remember and acknowledge the graves of war veterans.

“We’re listening to feedback about the cemetery,’ said Leah Slee from SMCT.

SMCT assumed management of the Wonthaggi and San Remo cemeteries in February 2025 and said it was continuing to build relationships with the local community while overseeing the operations of these sites.

The cemeteries which were voluntarily transferred to SMCT last year are among 11 cemeteries managed by the Trust across Victoria. Both sites hold strong historical and personal significance for local families and the wider community.

“Cemeteries tell the stories of a local community, and we are mindful of the responsibility that comes with caring for these places of such significance,” said SMCT CEO Ingrid Harvey.

“It is our hope that we can work together on an appropriate way to remember those veterans and acknowledge their service,” Ms Harvey said.

Since the change in management SMCT has introduced some operational changes, including the scheduling of burials on pre-determined dates. The Trust said the changes were introduced to support consistent service delivery for families, while also ensuring the cemeteries are maintained safely and respectfully.

SMCT has worked with local funeral directors to understand local requirements.

The first few months after the handover were quite challenging according to Sharon from Handley and Anderson Funeral Directors.

“We all had to adjust to the new processes being put in place. Over time we’ve settled into the scheduled days and times for burials at both Wonthaggi and San Remo Cemeteries and this has now become part of our normal routine,” Sharon said.

“While there are still a few things that need fine tuning, we are working through these together and continue to build a positive working relationship.”

Consultation sessions have been held at both the Wonthaggi and San Remo cemeteries giving residents the opportunity to meet staff, ask questions and provide feedback.

SMCT said it intends to continue to host these sessions with the next session scheduled for June. Community members wishing to provide feedback or attend the upcoming consultation session can contact SMCT via care@smct.org.au

Feedback from the community has informed planning for future works including an upgrade to the memorial garden at San Remo cemetery. Planting works are expected to begin in May with the project scheduled for completion in July.

SMCT is also investing in long needed drainage works at the Wonthaggi cemetery.

Updates on projects happening at Wonthaggi and San Remo cemeteries are available on the SMCT community engagement platform at engagewith.smct.org.au/bass-coast-cemeteries.

Enquiries regarding existing or new burials can be made by calling 1300 466 904 or emailing enquiries@smct.org.au