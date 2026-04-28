More buses coming Bass Coast's way, they say

More Bass Coast bus routes, from Cowes and Inverloch to Dandenong. will be funded in next week’s state budget but details of those additional services are yet to be revealed.

The state budget next week will reportedly include funding for additional public transport bus services in Bass Coast but details of additional services have not yet been revealed.

MORE Bass Coast bus routes from Cowes and Inverloch to Dandenong will be funded in next week’s state budget.

It’s part of what the State Government is calling a “bus bonanza” to “help Victorians save money and time… with Donald Trump’s war driving up costs”.

The Victorian Budget 2026/27 will invest almost $100 million to expand bus hours and weekend services and deliver new and upgraded routes in growing areas.

While most of the funding will be spent in suburban areas, there is a regional component.

Regional Victoria

A new route connecting Drysdale and Ocean Grove

Adding an additional return trip every day between Castlemaine and Harcourt (Route 3)

More services on Bass Coast Coach routes from Cowes and Inverloch to Dandenong

“More buses north, south, east and west – and it’ll be half-price to ride for the rest of the year,” said Minister for Public and Active Transport, Gabrielle Williams.

Details on the additional services for Bass Coast have not been revealed.